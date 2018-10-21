George Watts, Jr. 87 of Hulett, Wyoming, passed away on October 17, 2018, in Gillette, Wyoming.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, at Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel in Sundance with Vigil following at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, at the Greater Hulett Community Center in Hulett. Burial will follow at the Alva Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials have been established to benefit the Hulett Fire Department and Hulett E.M.T.S.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com