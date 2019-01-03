Game and Fish holding public meetings and taking comments on license selling agents regulation

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is holding public meetings and has opened a comment period to gather public input on Chapter 31, the regulation governing authorized license selling agents. The proposed changes would streamline guidelines and processes for businesses that are authorized to sell Game and Fish licenses.

“License selling agents are important partners to Game and Fish,” said Greg Phipps, Game and Fish fiscal chief. “About one third of licenses are sold through authorized selling agents, so these proposed changes are to better support that partnership.”

Game and Fish will host two public meets to take in-person input on the proposed changes. Meetings will be Jan. 29 at the Casper Game and Fish Office and Jan. 30 at the Lander Game and Fish Office. Both meetings will be at 5 p.m.

Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. Feb. 4 at the above public meetings, online or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604.

Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the Game and Fish website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.

Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public

hearing at their March 20-22 meeting in Cody.

The Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.