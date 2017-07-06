Gail Fall, age 87 of Spearfish, South Dakota, died Sunday, July 2, 2017, at the David M Dorsett Health Care Center in Spearfish.

A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2017, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche, South Dakota. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will take place in Pine Slope Cemetery.

Gail Helen Ewing was born August 7, 1929, on the family ranch near Sundance, Wyoming. She was the daughter of Amos and Helen “Gamie” (Warner) Ewing. Gail grew up near Sundance on a sheep and cattle ranch. Many childhood memories centered around her horse named “Skarkey” who helped her gather in all the livestock every day. Gail was married to Herbert Fall in 1946 and following their marriage they lived in Newcastle, Wyoming, Spearfish, and in 1964 they moved to Belle Fourche. Gail worked at the Super 8 Hotel and for 27 years, she worked at Turbiville Electric. She retired at the age of 84, just 3 years ago.

Gail was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was a kind lady, a hard worker, loving, and she always remembered people’s birthdays. She enjoyed her trips to Deadwood, and she always kept a journal of her daily activities. She loved her grandchildren very much and she will be missed.

Gail is survived by her daughter, Judy (Terry) Hurrle of Spearfish; sons, Jim (Regina) of Newcastle, Jerry (Debbie) of Belle Fourche; six grandchildren, Rachael Verry, Jason Verry, Melissa Brake, Corey Piekkola, Jeremey and Troy Fall; 13 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herbert; daughter, JoAnn Smith; and grandson, Mark Piekkola.

