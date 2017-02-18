Fowlkes wins Stock Show Queen title

Monica Fowlkes was named Miss Black Hills Stock Show Rodeo Queen recently, during the Stockman’s Ball and Banquet at the event in Rapid City.

The day-long competition began with personal interviews followed by speeches and modeling.

Once those events were over, the contestants moved on to horsemanship, where the judging centered on their riding ability and related knowledge.

In addition to the title of Queen, Fowlkes also received the Speech Award.

The Rodeo Queen performed various duties at the stock show and will spend the upcoming year traveling across a number of states participating in parades, rodeos and other events.

Monica also plans to participate in the Miss Rodeo Wyoming contest this summer.

Anyone interested in helping to defray expenses through sponsorships or donations are asked to contact Monica or her parents, Larry and Terry Fowlkes of Aladdin.