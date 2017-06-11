(Photo courtesy Shirley Conway) Winners at the Sundance Rod and Gun Club Kids’ Fishing Derby, l-r: Grace Velder (first fish, 8¼” trout), Owen Watt (third limit), Parker Skeens (second longest sucker, 8¾”), Jace Hemmah (longest trout, 11½”), Taylor Reynolds (tie second longest trout, 11”), Colton Tipton (longest sucker, 9¼”), Trinity Finn (1st limit), Savannah Peterson (second limit), Shyla Shoun (tie second longest trout, 11”). Winners got rod and reel combos or other prizes, some of which were donated by the Peggy Symonds Memorial fund. All 62 kids who signed up received a door prizes and enjoyed hot dogs and a drink. The fishing derby was sponsored by the Sundance Rod and Gun Club along with the help of several other donors and many volunteers from the community.