Fifth graders hold paper football tourney

On Thursday, February 1, Sundance Elementary fifth grade participated in the third annual paper football tournament to get excited about the Super Bowl. There were 31 participants competing in a single elimination bracket to be the winner and earn a spot on the wall of champions.

After four rounds of competitive play with 14 rounds being decided by less than 10 points, there remained only four contestants left in the field: Parker Skeens, Kyten Johnson, Abi Eschedor and Savanah Peterson. Only two came out victorious from these epic match ups: Parker Skeens, and Savanah Peterson.

On to the championship match, Parker jumped out to a quick 15-point lead then Savannah came storming back with a 24-to-six run. Then the two were head-to-head for the remaining three minutes.

The room was shaking with excitement as the football went skidding over the table. In the end, Parker was the victor to a great match up. As a whole, the fifth grade showed great sportsmanship and rallied behind their respected sides.