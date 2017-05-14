Fiber optic project gets underway

(Jeff Moberg photo) Range Telephone’s project to upgrade the internet infrastructure across Sundance has begun in earnest, replacing the older telecommunication pipe that currently serves the city with state-of-the-art fiber optics. The City of Sundance gave its blessing to the project in October and the excavation work needed to complete it. Above, contractors MP Nexlevel work on hand holes near the Range headquarters in the alley behind Main Street. Work this year is expected to cover everything north of Cleveland Street and possibly the Sundance West subdivision, while next year’s work will move south of Cleveland Street.