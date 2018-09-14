Fest draws big crowd

(Jeff Moberg photo) The Sundance Beer Festival attracted more visitors than ever on Saturday, with malt lovers crowding the streets to get a taste of the unique flavors on offer. Lost Cabin (Rapid City) was the biggest winner with awards for IPA, amber and lager, while The Library (Laramie) took two for wheat and specialty. Snake River (Jackson) won for their porter beer and Roadhouse (Jackson) for pale ale, while Grumpy Otter (Bozeman) picked up the home brew award and the best all-around brewery was deemed to be Sick N Twisted Brewing Company of Hill City.