(Photo courtesy Ed Mignery) Recent snows and trail grooming prior to the U.S Government partial shutdown have the US Forest Service Carson Draw Ski Trails open and ready for skiers but, according to the sign placed at the Reuter parking area, grooming is suspended until funding is restored. Parking lot plowing and snowmobile trail grooming in the area are funded by individual user permit fees, which are administered through the WY State Trails Program and continue despite the federal shutdown.
Federal shutdown has local impacts

Posted By: stan 134 Views
With the federal government frozen in place until a funding deal can be reached, national parks and Forest Service sites across Wyoming have been impacted. A partial federal government shutdown was still in place as this week began, causing closure or limited services at parks, landmarks and other sites.
Among those places affected by the shutdown is Devils Tower National Monument. Since December 22, access to the park has remained open, but all services are closed, including buildings and restrooms.
Wyoming State Parks and related operations including snowmobile grooming remain unaffected.
Across the state, anyone planning a trip at this time should be aware that the furlough will affect access to some sites completely and interrupts services, emergency personnel and ranger-led tours at others.
The U.S. Forest Service was similarly affected by the shutdown, as was the USDA service center in Sundance. Local representatives have not been available for comment.
According to national reports, both chambers of Congress met on Monday but did not take action to fully reopen the government. At that point, it was anticipated that the debate would linger until the 116th Congress convenes on January 3.