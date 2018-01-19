Fanny-freezing fun

By Sarah Pridgeon

If the recent temperatures are anything to go by, this year’s Freeze Your Fanny race is sure to live up to its name. Brave souls who are planning to take part in the four-mile run through Sundance and its surrounds are encouraged to register by January 25 to be sure of securing a t-shirt or hoodie that proves to the world your resolve.

Traditionally held ahead of the action on Super Bowl Sunday, registration for this year’s fanny-freezer will open at 7:30 a.m. on February 4. If you’re not planning to try out the course but you would still like to witness the shivers and giggles, breakfast will be served from the same time.

While breakfast is included in the price for runners and walkers, spectators can grab a plate for $5 with all proceeds going to the Sundance High School Student Council, who will also be preparing the feast.

The race itself will begin at 8 a.m. for walkers, while competitive runners will hear the starting gun at 9 a.m. The start and finish line will be outside the county courthouse and the route will be the same as in previous years.

Awards will be given out for the first three finishers, the top two in each age group and also for the best cold-themed costumes among the runners. Door prizes will also be given out, donated by area businesses.

Participants should sign up by January 25 at active.com/ sundance-wy/running/races/freeze-your-fanny-2018 to be sure to secure a long-sleeved FYF 2018 shirt in the correct size (hoodies are also available for an additional $15).

Registration costs for this year’s event are $28 for adults aged 13 and over and $20 for ages 12 and under. All proceeds from the event will go to the Sundance High School Cross Country Team.