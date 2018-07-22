Fairy Inez Sanders

Fairy Inez (Chittim) Sanders died January 18, 2018, surrounded by her son Justin, grandkids Crystal and Shannon, brother James and her angels Deann and Elizabeth. She had suffered a stroke in April of 2014.

She was born 1938 in Sundance, Wyoming, to James and Selma Chittim, the second daughter of a three girl and one son family. She graduated from Newcastle High School in 1955.

After graduating, she went to cosmetology college in Denver, the same college her mother Selma attended in the early 1930s. After graduating from the college, she went to work in the beauty salon business in Denver.

She met Larry Hunter in Denver, he had joined the Navy and they were married in Denver and moved to San Diego. Four children from this union were born, Kerry, Larry, Anita and Justin.

Fairy (known as Faye) had a beauty shop in Newcastle for many years, which she thoroughly enjoyed. She wanted to change due to medical reasons, so she decided to move to Texas. She was joined in the journey with her four children, Kerry, Larry Dale, Anita and Justin.

Being a picture-taking person, she started working at a film processing facility and then on to an administrative position at the State Mental hospital in Terrell. After retiring from the hospital, she enjoyed her acres of land with her horses, chickens, dogs and cats, always enjoying the little people of the family as well.

She had a stroke in 2014 and never recovered to a point we were hoping she would, staying in a nursing home, first in Wills Point, then later in Town East, Mesquite, Texas, which was by far a better facility than she was in previously. She would be visited by her two angels almost every day in Mesquite, those being her niece Deann Chittim and her grandniece Elizabeth Chittim.

These two ladies were her angels, making her life so much better than in the previous nursing home, filling her heart with joy and taking their time sharing with Fairy in a manner that was superb. She was tough as nails, but had some rough times.

She is preceded in death by both of her parents, her oldest son Kerry, her older sister Selma Jane (Dolly) and her younger sister Lillian. She is survived by her daughter Anita in Hudson, Colorado; sons, Larry and Justin in Texas; ten grandkids; and many great grandchildren. Also her younger brother James in Colorado along with 12 nephews and nieces spread out over the U.S.A.

She had 10 grandkids and 26 great grandkids. She loved her babies along with photography, researching family heritage and her animals. We will miss her dearly. Thanks to all who went to see her, called her or sent a card. Love you and share your memories about Fairy.

A few hours to remember and honor Fairy will be held in Newcastle, Wyoming, at the Newcastle Lodge and Convention Center on August 3, 2018, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Come to meet the family, enjoy some refreshments and conversation.