Evelyn Lorraine Skaar, 76, of Sundance, Wyoming, formerly of Stanley, North Dakota, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 17, 2017, at her home in Sundance.

Visitation for Evelyn will be 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, December 22, 2017, at Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel in Sundance.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. (CST) on Friday, December 29, 2017, at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Stanley with Rite of Committal to follow in the Fairview Cemetery at Stanley.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com

A complete obituary will be published next week.