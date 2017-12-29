Evelyn “Evie” Skaar, 79, of Sundance, Wyoming and formerly of Stanley, North Dakota, passed away at home on Sunday afternoon, December 17, 2017.

She was born December 6, 1938, in Stanley, North Dakota to Albert and Bertha (Trovatten) Moore. Evelyn graduated from high school in Palermo, North Dakota, in 1956, then went on to Bismarck Business College, in Bismarck, North Dakota where she earned a degree in Business and Secretarial.

Evie married Bud L Skaar on June 20, 1959. From this union two sons were born: Layne and Jason. After Bud worked for a time in the North Dakota oil fields, the family moved to Auburn, Washington.

In Auburn, Evie worked as a secretary for attorney firms, then transitioned to work at local banks as a teller and promoted to manager. Bud worked through a carpenter apprenticeship and was superintendent on several larger projects, gaining some knowledge in heavy construction by this time.

In 1980, Bud and Evie started their own construction company, Skaar Construction Inc. Evie was willing and able to give a great boost to the company, providing the greatest help in setting up the computer system and managing the office.

The construction company involved a lot of travel and, in the early years of the company, sons Layne and Jason accompanied Bud and Evie on many of the projects. The couple retired together in 1995 and moved to the Coal Divide area near Sundance, where they’ve resided ever since.

Evie was a loving wife and best friend to Bud. She was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. She was very proud of her family, and loved sharing pictures and news about her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Evie enjoyed traveling and hunting with Bud, tending to her flowerbeds and new vegetable garden and quilting.

Evie is survived by husband Bud; her sister, Colleen Evenson of Stanley; sons, Layne (Tami) of Sumner, Washington, Jason (Darli) of Auburn; four grandsons; one granddaughter; two great-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Lola Marmon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. (CST) on Friday, December 29, 2017, at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church in Stanley. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Stanley.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com