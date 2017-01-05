Eugene Adams, 83years old passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at his home in Sundance, Wyoming. Services for Eugene will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2016, at the Black Hills National Cemetery at 10 a.m.

He was born May 1, 1933 in New York, New York, to Eugene and Evelyn Adams.

He joined the United States Air Force in May of 1951 and was Honorably Discharged in May of 1955.

He married Ethel Lowerre in June 1962 at Edgewater, New Jersey and he and his family moved to Sundance, Wyoming, in 1975, working with Gillette AT&T.

Eugene enjoyed spending time with his family. Family and friends will miss his gregarious nature.

Eugene is survived by his wife, Ethel “Jean” Adams; his daughter, Jennifer (James); his grandchildren, Raven and Chris; one brother, Ron (Maryann) and loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sherry; son, Eugene and sister Patricia.