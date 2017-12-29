Ethel Lois “Loie” Nuckolls

Funeral services for Lois Nuckolls, 94, Buffalo, Wyoming, resident, who passed away December 18, 2017, at the Amie Holt Care Center in Buffalo, will be held at Saturday, December 30, 2017, at 2 p.m. at the Harness Funeral Home chapel in Buffalo. Visitation will be held from the funeral home chapel on Friday, December 29, from 1 until 9 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Memorials in Loie’s name may be made to Hulett Civic Center or Laradon Hall, Denver, Colorado, a school specializing in individualized services to children and adults with intellectual, developmental and other disabilities, supporting their independence in daily life and maximizing their full potential. Please send donations in care of the Harness Funeral Home, 351 N. Adams, Buffalo, WY 82834. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com