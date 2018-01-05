Lois Nuckolls, 94, passed away December 18, 2017, at the Amie Holt Care Center in Buffalo, Wyoming. Ethel Lois “Loie” Nuckolls was born May 3, 1923, on the G-G Ranch near Hulett, Wyoming, to William and Myra (Lawerance) Nuckolls, who both homesteaded in the area in the early 1900s. She attended the Barlow Canyon Grade School and graduated from Hulett High School in 1941. After high school, she moved to Denver, Colorado and attended the Bon Ton Beauty School, graduating in 1942. Loie worked briefly in a beauty shop and then began working as an apprentice to purchase the Pioneer Beauty Salon. She paid for her sister, Eve to attend beauty school and employed her at the salon for several years. Loie operated the salon for fifty plus years and then moved the business to her home. This profession provided her means for over seventy years. She was a thrifty lady who took to heart her dad’s advice, “only spend what you have and save as much as you can.” That advice and her strong work ethic enabled her to purchase her own home in Denver.

Loie was married to Art Egli from 1953-1962, to Art Edwards from 1971-1988 and to Glen Spaur from 1990-2013.

Loie was an active member of the United Methodist Church and sang in the choir. She enjoyed skiing, dancing, gardening and crocheting. She had fun as a Red Hat Society member and on a bowling league for many years. Loie was a classy dresser with stylish hair dos, twinkling blue eyes, and an infectious laugh. She had a sweet spirit that impacted many lives and a very generous heart; her 28 nieces and nephews fondly remember the special treat of a week’s trip to Denver to explore local attractions and being loved as if they were her own children. Though Loie resided in Denver for over 70 years, she always called the Barlow Canyon ranch her home. She leaves behind countless customers, friends and family who loved her dearly.

She is survived by one brother, Jw (Thea) Nuckolls of Hulett; 16 nieces and nephews: Steve Stryyssar of Denver; Jeanne (Roger) DeVries and Larry Heiser of Hastings, Nebraska; Betty (Tim) Maseberg of Thedford, Nebraska; Carol (Lee) Deathridge of Custer, South Dakota; Monte Neiman of Hulett; Dana Rae Neiman and Craig Neiman, both of Sacramento, California; Cliff Nuckolls, Terry Gibbs and Myra (Tom) Camino, all of Buffalo; Nan (Tom) Neiman and Dawn (Shannon) Brengle, both of Gillette; Zeta (Gary) Anderson of Devils Tower; Will (Laura) Nuckolls of Hulett; and Sam (Kristy) Nuckolls of Fort Worth, Texas.

Loie was preceded in death by her parents; one husband, Art Edwards; three sisters: Wilma Sahir-Silan, Emma Heiser and Eve Neiman; two brothers: Steve Nuckolls and Bill Nuckolls; a niece: Marlys Neiman; and two nephews: Randy Nuckolls and Lindy Neiman.

Funeral services were held Saturday, December 30 in Buffalo.

Memorial donations may be given to the Hulett Civic Center or Laradon Hall in Denver, a school specializing in services to children and adults with disabilities. Please send donations in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 North Adams Avenue in Buffalo, WY 82834.