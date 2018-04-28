Emma Julia Zimmerschied, 85 of Sundance, Wyoming, passed away April 18, 2018, at the Crook County Nursing Home in Sundance after a long illness.

Emma “Julia” was born July 28, 1931, at Quinn, South Dakota, one of six children born to Selmer and Nina (Jarvis) Evenson. Julia attended school in Rapid City, South Dakota and continued her education completing Normal School in Spearfish, South Dakota. She taught at various schools in Crook County, Wyoming. Julia married Art Zimmerschied of Moorcroft, Wyoming, on May 18, 1951 in Deadwood, South Dakota. They welcomed a son, Frederick Charles in February of 1952 and daughter, Bonnie Dea in January of 1954. Art and Julia resided on the Tom and Helen Zimmerschied Ranch on Inyan Kara, later purchasing the property. Following the death of Art and Fred, Julia sold the place and moved to Sundance. Due to her failing health Bonnie moved Julia to Belle Fourche, South Dakota, in 2000.

Julia is survived by her daughter Bonnie (Jerry) Reynolds of Great Falls, Montana; daughter-in-law, Jill Zimmerschied of Wheatland, Wyoming; granddaughters, Leslie Zimmerschied of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Carla (Shawn) Klies Hillsboro, Oregon, Julie (Derick) Terrill of Plymouth, Maine and Joni (Tim) Draine of Boise, Montana; great-grandchildren, Whitney Emma Brooks, Ella Klies, Braydn and Sydney Terrill, Addison, Cole and Cody Draine; Numerous nieces and nephews. Julia was preceded in death by her husband Art in 1983, son Fred in 1985, four brothers and a sister.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

