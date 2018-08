Emma Julia Zimmerschied, 85 of Sundance, WY passed away April 18, 2018 at the Crook County Nursing Home in Sundance after a long illness.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at First Presbyterian Church in Moorcroft.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com