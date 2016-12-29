Funeral services for Elvera Morris, 96 year old long time Buffalo, Wyoming, resident who passed away quietly Thursday morning at the Amie Holt Care Center in Buffalo, will be held Thursday, December 29 at 10 a.m. from the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo with Reverend Tom Saur officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home chapel on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside services to follow the funeral. Donations in Mrs. Morris’ memory may be made to the American Legion Auxiliary in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com

Elvera Bernice Morris was born on May 1, 1920, in White River, South Dakota, to Edward and Bernice Chatfield. She grew up and went to school in Sundance, Wyoming and graduated from Sundance High School in 1938. After high school she attended the National School of Business in Rapid City, South Dakota, where she received a certification in 1941. In 1942 she went to work for the U.S. Office of Price Administration Ration Office in Belle Fourche, South Dakota. She was married on July 23, 1943, in Broadus, Montana, to Leo Morris and they made their home in Belle Fourche. The couple moved to Buffalo in 1947 where Elvera worked for the Wyoming Bank and Trust. Mr. Morris passed away in September of 1971 and Elvera continued living in Buffalo and working at the bank. She retired in 1986 and lived in Buffalo until her death.

Elvera was a 77 year member of the American Legion Auxiliary, she loved to travel, enjoyed shopping and dining out.

She is survived one son-in-law, Lee Crosby of Platte, South Dakota; one brother, Charles Chatfield of Sundance; one sister-in-law, Ethel Chatfield of Sundance; one nephew, Eddie Ray Chatfield of Sundance; three nieces, Cheryl Wales and her husband Terry and Eva June Rush and her husband Elvin all of Sundance and Nancy Thorn and her husband John of Lakeville, Minnesota; three grandchildren, Gary Crosby and his wife Holly of Pierre, South Dakota, Scott Crosby and his wife Nellie of Platte and Lynn Bishop and her husband Matt of Rapid City; and three great-grandchildren, Taylor Greany of Rapid City and Hunter and Melody Crosby of Platte. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one daughter Patsy Crosby, one brother Edward Chatfield and one sister-in-law Margie Chatfield.