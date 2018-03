In celebration of Music and Art in Our Schools Month, Sundance Elementary 3rd and 4th graders will present a music tribute to travel and our country on Tuesday, March 14, 2018 at 7:00 pm. Songs will include “On the Road Again,” “Wabash Cannonball,” Oh, Susanna!,” “Home on the Range,” “Sourwood Mountain,” “Erie Canal” and “What Did Delaware?.”

The program will feature students as soloists, instrumentalists and narrators. The public is welcome to join us in our musical celebration.