Edward Loyde Meisner, of Sundance, Wyoming, died peacefully on Sunday, January 8, 2017, at Fort Meade, South Dakota, at the age of 91.

Ed was born on December 29, 1925, in Cherry County, Nebraska, to Eli and Kate (Holbert) Meisner. He spent most of his younger years in the Sand Hills of Nebraska. He was drafted to the US Army and was stationed in Japan from November 1945 to October 1946. When he returned to the United States he resumed his livelihood of ranching here in the Black Hills. He bought the ranch in 1952. Ed was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He met and later married Judy Adam in 1971. From this union two children were born, Kelly and George. Ed and Judy continued ranching southwest of Sundance. In their spare time, they enjoyed snowmobiling in the winter and fishing in the summer. Ed was able to enjoy a trip to Alaska in 1992 which remained a highlight of his life. He also enjoyed teaching his grandchildren about ranch life. He loved ranching and his family and was generous to those around him.

Ed is survived by his wife, Judy; his children, Kelly (Jon) Terry of Abingdon, Virginia and George (Sarah) Meisner of Sundance; six grandchildren, MaKayla, Nicholas, Becca, Erin, Marcus and Katie. He is also survived by his brother Gorden (Bertha) Meisner of Denver, Colorado and his sister, Doris Snider of Sundance as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eli Meisner and Kate (Holbert) Meisner Banks; an infant brother, Loren; and his sister, Neva Buresh.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 13, 2017, at Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel in Sundance. Burial with military honors will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com