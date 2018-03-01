Heaven gained an angel as Edith Wood, age 73, passed away on February 20, 2018, in Lander, Wyoming.

Edie was born on January 15, 1945, in Rapid City, South Dakota, the seventh child of Stephen “Kicker” Wood and Gladys (Lawrence) Wood.

Edie moved to the Wyoming State Training School in Lander at the age of 17 and that was her home.

Edie is survived by three sisters, Nellie Schneider of Thornton, Colorado, Vera “Vee” (Bill) Tooley of Arvada, Colorado, Ali (Chuck) Brooks of Arvada; four brothers, Art (Judy) Wood of Edgerton, Wyoming, Robert “Bob” (Kay) Wood of Brighton, Colorado, Vernon Wood of Lovell, Wyoming, Ben (Cindy) Wood of Eckert, Colorado; sister-in-law, Dorothy Wood of Hulett, Wyoming; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Ray Warren and Joe. She will be dearly mixed by her immediate family and her Lander family.

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on April 14, 2018, at Moore Hill Cemetery in Hulett. A memorial has been established in Edie’s name to the Hulett Civic Center.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com