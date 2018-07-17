Earnest Rae Lemons

Earnest Rae “Ernie” Lemons, age 87, passed away July 2, 2018, at the Black Hills VA Medical Center, Fort Meade, South Dakota.

Earnest was born February 11, 1931, in Scullin, Oklahoma, to Louie Earnest and Ida Mae (Elliot). He later welcomed his baby sister Leta (Helvey) whom he adored and spoiled.

He joined the Army National Guard in September 1950 and served until June 1952. He was very proud to be a veteran. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and American Legion.

He met and married Alma Grace Klemke in Torrington, Wyoming, in 1953. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2003. They had three children, Roger Rae (Cassie), Buckeye, Arizona; Cynthia Kae (Daniel) Haas, Sundance, Wyoming and Earnest Leon (Wendy), Lusk, Wyoming.

Earnest worked for Safeway as assistant manager, K and K Fireplace Inserts, Bob Vollmer and the Town of Lusk, where he took care of the parks and cemetery, which he enjoyed and took great pride in. He enjoyed volunteering his time to numerous organizations, including 4-H Shooting Sports and the NRA Banquet.

Due to health reasons he moved to Sundance in 2012.

He never met a stranger and he enjoyed all of his grandkids and teaching them everything he knew.

He is survived by his daughter Cindy, his two sons Roger and Leon and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, wife Alma, sister Leta, aunts and uncles.

Memorials can be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Lusk, Wyoming and Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Sundance, Wyoming.