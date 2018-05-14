Duane Oliver Queen, 87, of Sundance passed away on May 5, 2018, at Fort Meade, South Dakota, after two years of illness.

Duane, also known as “Sonny” to family, neighbors and friends, was the first child born to Oliver “Ollie” and Alice Jones Queen on August 24, 1930, in the Deadwood Hospital in Deadwood, South Dakota.

He grew up on the Gunn Ranch, which his parents rented in the Bear Lodge. In 1948, his parents bought the Cameron Ranch where Duane helped run the ranch and loved farming.

He loved the new John Deere tractor that his father bought to farm with. Duane liked working on things and was a very good mechanic, keeping all the machines running.

In March of 1952, Uncle Sam called on him to serve his country, so he enlisted in the Air Force. He was sent to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas for his basic training. On May 13, 1952, he was sent to Francis E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming, where he continued his training.

In 1953, he received an honorable discharge and came home. After coming home his father, brother Robert and Duane ran a deer hunting camp for a long time, meeting good people from all over the United States.

In 1963, his father died and with Robert’s help they ran the ranch. In the spring of 1966, they built a milk barn and got in the dairy business, selling milk to the cheese factory that had started in Sturgis, South Dakota, It closed, and they sold the milk cows.

On August 31, 1973 Duane, married Alice Roemerman in Rapid City, South Dakota, and he became the father to Alice’s eight children.

In 1980, Duane and his brother had a farm sale and sold all the machinery. Duane went to work for Bob Yemington at Sundance Equipment as head mechanic where he worked for 14 years. In 1995, he had open heart surgery, so he had to stop being a mechanic.

After that Duane and Alice did lots of traveling from the West Coast to the East Coast, from Alaska to Florida just enjoying their golden years together. Duane loved playing cards every Monday and Thursday at the Senior Center in Sundance. He was a very good pinochle player.

He leaves behind his loving wife Alice of 44 years; step children, Daniel Roemerman, Rachel Roemerman, Pam Roemerman, Vivian Gilles; daughter-in-law, Dorothy (Hank) Engelhaupt; grandson, Bill Gilles; granddaughters, Sissy (Troy) Frizzell and Robin Tamez; sister, Lois Perino; brother, Robert (Bonnie) Queen; and his wonderful dog, Shadow. He was preceded in death by his father and mother; stepchildren, Ragnor, Leon, Beatrice and Liz.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 10 at the chapel. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to the Sundance Senior Center or the VFW in Sundance.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com