Duane E. Peplow, 88 of Sundance, Wyoming, died Saturday, January 27, 2018, at Crook County Memorial Nursing Home in Sundance.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, February 1, 2018, at Sundance United Methodist Church. Inurnment will follow at Mount Moriah Cemetery.

A memorial has been established to benefit the Crook County Memorial Nursing Home.

Duane was born December 30, 1929, to Elmer and Elsie (Snell) Peplow in Cavalier, North Dakota. He graduated from Cavalier High School in 1949. He married Donna Jean Myers on June 20, 1954. Duane served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Duane and Donna made their home in Cavalier, North Dakota, before moving to Sundance in 1978. Duane worked for Mayo Construction in Cavalier and Summit Construction when they moved to Sundance and then American Colloid and retired from American Colloid in 1996. He enjoyed woodworking, horses, watching sports and most of all, the time he spent with his grandkids as they were the light of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Peplow of Sundance; children, Donnie (Paula) Peplow of Colstrip, Montana, Daryl (Dawn) Peplow of Sundance, Debbie (Scott) Tschetter of Belle Fourche, South Dakota and DeeAnn Peplow of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin; siblings, Vernon Peplow of Hazen, North Dakota, Dennis (Janice) Peplow of Sydney, Montana, Beth Ishler of Missoula, Montana and Randy (Patty) Peplow of Huson, Montana; grandchildren, Dana (Robert) Clingingsmith, Shaune Hendrickson, Syrene Peplow, Sheena Peplow, Trent Peplow, Craig Houston, Brianne (Joe) Michels, Cortney (Caleb) Andersh, Haley Tschetter; great grandchildren, Vincent, Colton, Aspyn, Oakley, Blake, Paysen and Callen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert Peplow; sister, Cathy Stilwell; brothers, Murry, Larry, Perry, Randal and Arthur Peplow and granddaughter, LaTisha Houston.

The family has asked everyone to dress casually.

