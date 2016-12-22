Drumroll please…

By Sarah Pridgeon

The moment everyone had been waiting for arrived on Friday evening as the final names were drawn for the Sundance Bucks Raffle.

The grand prize winner, who can now look forward to a $1000 shopping spree at Sundance’s local businesses, was Diane Johannesen.

The third place winner was Liz Taylor, who scored $100 in Sundance Bucks, while second place winner Jennifer Castelli took home $300.

Meanwhile, the community voted on the beautifully decorated storefronts around town in the Business Decorating Contest, from the snow-white lights at Sundance Hardware and Wild West Espresso to the colorful displays at Mae Mae’s Place and Country Cottage.

The winner of the contest was the Arrowhead Motel, with its giant bears and Santas complemented by colorful light displays. Bill and Will received a half price membership to the Sundance Chamber of Commerce for their festive efforts.