(Sarah Pridgeon photo) The winning entry for the Business Decorating Contest was the bright and merry display at the Arrowhead Motel.
Featured Local News 

Drumroll please…

Posted By: stan 34 Views

By Sarah Pridgeon

The moment everyone had been waiting for arrived on Friday evening as the final names were drawn for the Sundance Bucks Raffle.

The grand prize winner, who can now look forward to a $1000 shopping spree at Sundance’s local businesses, was Diane Johannesen.

(Steve Lenz photo) Sundance State Bank President Jim Durfee presents Diane Johannesen with her winnings.
(Steve Lenz photo) Sundance State Bank President Jim Durfee presents Diane Johannesen with her winnings.

The third place winner was Liz Taylor, who scored $100 in Sundance Bucks, while second place winner Jennifer Castelli took home $300.

Meanwhile, the community voted on the beautifully decorated storefronts around town in the Business Decorating Contest, from the snow-white lights at Sundance Hardware and Wild West Espresso to the colorful displays at Mae Mae’s Place and Country Cottage.

The winner of the contest was the Arrowhead Motel, with its giant bears and Santas complemented by colorful light displays. Bill and Will received a half price membership to the Sundance Chamber of Commerce for their festive efforts.