Douglas R. Haar (Doug), 48, of Sundance, Wyoming, tragically passed away on August 1, 2018.

Doug was born January 16, 1970 in Ipswich, South Dakota, to Dawaine and Lila (Job) Haar. Doug was the youngest of the siblings.

At the age of 11, Doug along with his mom and a couple of siblings moved to Sundance. He attended the Sundance school and later went to Casper, where he graduated in 1988. He married Barb in 1998 and grew close to his three stepsons, T.J., Jeff and J.D.

Doug’s first job was at the Dime Horseshoe Bar in Sundance, cleaning and hauling at the age of 11 for Alice on Saturdays. He also worked at Wagamans, Jacobs Ranch (later the Black Thunder Coal Mine) south of Gillette for three years and with the Public Works Department of the City of Sundance for the last eight years.

Doug’s hobbies included camping, fishing and riding his bike on the loop through Devils Tower. He will be remembered as a kind soul who loved his life, never complained much about anything and would do anything for anyone.

Doug is survived by his father, Dawaine and Louise (Aberdeen) Haar; brothers Daryl Haar of Bowdle, S.D. and Darwin Haar of Aberdeen, S.D.; sister Deborah King of Sundance; three stepsons, T.J. Russell and wife Franny, Jeff and wife Amber and J.D. and wife Cassi; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by extended family George and Darlene Reed, Darlene Ofdencamp, Kasey Flynn, Woody and Jim and all those who knew and loved him.

Doug was preceded in death by his mother, Lila Rose; wife, Barb Haar; sister, Dora Bonen; brother, Dallas Haar; four-legged friends Chance and Serenity; and extended family WH and Jim and Rose Wagaman and family.

The U.S. flag will be flown at half mast at the camp of the 653rd Theatre Harbormasters Operations Detachment, where Doug’s nephew, Jace Haar, is stationed, in his honor until the funeral on Saturday.

Services will be held on August 11 at 10 a.m. at the Sundance Methodist Church, with Pastor Dave Jagemann officiating. Luncheon at the Chapel of Faith to follow the service.