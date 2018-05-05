Funeral service for Mrs. Doris Crump, 85, of Gillette was Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at Family Life Church with Pastor Marty Crump officiating. Burial followed at Miller Creek Cemetery.

Doris was born on March 29, 1933 in Lamoni, Iowa, to LeNotice “Lee” Ray Newton and Esther Nellie (Mitchel) Newton. She and her twin brother Duane Earl were born early, at 2 lbs., and they were kept warm behind a wood stove. They were survivors and full of life!

The family moved from Iowa to Montana when Doris was three and then to Wyoming. They lived on the Robinson Place on Bitter Creek then on the Goodman Place NE of Echeta in the Kitty Field.

When they were in high school, Lee and Esther bought the Edwards Dairy on the Old Rice homestead so that Doris and Duane could go to the high school without traveling through the adverse winters to get there.

Doris met John, the love of her life, when he came to work at the Newton Dairy for Lee and Esther. They were married on March 1, 1953.

They worked together on several area ranches and businesses while raising four children, Clayton Lee (Connie), Martin Wayne (Carrie), John Leslie (Kristie) and Cathleen Marie (Tom). In 1964, they partnered with Duane and Marlene and purchased the East End Skelly service station that later became Big Horn Tire, Inc.

Doris was involved in various clubs and activities over the years, including Campbell County Sno Goers, Gillette Women’s Bowling Assc., the Wyoming Cutting Horse and National Cutting Horse Associations. She loved competition (we have many stories) including, racing horses, snowmobiles, bowling and cutting with horses.

She loved flowers to a fault (she could never pull a rouge one), gardening, horses (a friend said “Doris never met a horse she didn’t like”), cattle, the ranches, wide open spaces and babies! Her smile and unassuming kindness to everyone she met will always be remembered.

But more than all that, she loved John and was a devoted wife and partner for more than 65 years. She was an incredible and loving mother and grandmother to 12 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Barbara; her brother, Duane; and their son, Clayton; and grandson, Jory. Doris passed peacefully and entered heaven on April 27, surrounded by all her family.

Memorials may be made in Doris’ name to Campbell County Health Dialysis Unit. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 West 5th Street, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at www.gillettememorialchapel.com.