Donna Dee Borchgrevink, 84 of Hulett, Wyoming, died October 9, 2017 at Close to Home Hospice in Gillette, Wyoming.

Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, October 14, 2017, at the Greater Hulett Community Center with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. before the service. Burial will follow at Moore Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to benefit Close to Home Hospice in Gillette.

Donna was born June 16, 1933, in Hulett, the second of five children born to Donald and Gladys Griffis. Donna lived her entire life in Hulett, graduating from Hulett High School. Donna married Marvin “Bill” Borchgrevink in 1953 and to this union five children were born: Randy, Billie Joe, Larry, Mary Ann and Kelly.

Donna and Bill worked on the FA Bush ranch, then the Hulett Sawmill. In 1972, Donna bought the Ponderosa Café in Hulett, after 20 years they sold the café and retired to their ranch outside of Hulett.

Donna enjoyed gardening, crocheting and was known for her amazing cinnamon rolls and donuts. She appreciated good Art and Music teachers that helped the kids out, her favorite being Mary Alice Logue. The thing she loved the most was time spent with her children and grandchildren.

Donna is survived by her sisters, Jennette Betterton of Amarillo, Texas and Patsy Alm of Casper, Wyoming; brothers, Gene (Ellen) Griffis of Hulett, Jerry (Rita) Griffis of Casper; children, Randy (Wendy) Borchgrevink of Alzada, Montana, Larry (Cindy) Borchgrevink of Gillette, Mary Ann (Gary) Grubb of Buffalo, Wyoming and Kelly (Connie) Borchgrevink of Gillette; grandchildren, Theresa (Joel) Hanson, Michelle (Jason) Bradock, Matt (Lisa) Borchgrevink, Travis (Amber) Grubb, Jason (Valerie) Borchgrevink, Erin (Aaron) Cundy, Cody (Samantha) Grubb, Kari Borchgrevink and Kelby Borchgrevink; 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Gladys; husband, Bill; and her son, Billy Joe.

