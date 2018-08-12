Donna Allen, 85, of Sundance, Wyoming, passed away August 1, 2018, at the Crook County Long Term Care Center in Sundance.

She was born February 24, 1933 in Buffalo, Wyoming, to Marshall “M.K.” and Arta (Ridley) Herman and raised on the Ridley family homestead on Crazy Woman Creek. During her high school years, she lived with her aunt and uncle, Russell and Mary (Ridley) Shields, graduating from Huntley High School and going on to attend the University of Wyoming.

She was working at the Extension Office in Sundance during her summer break when she met Howard Allen in Sundance – they were married on July 25, 1954 and resided in Sundance where they raised their four children. Howard worked at The Sundance Times for John Lindsey until the late 1970s, when he and Donna purchased the newspaper. After his death in 1997, Donna ran it for a short time before selling it to Curt Moberg.

Donna was a Home Economics teacher at Sundance High School from 1968 to her retirement in the late 1980s. She went on to “retire” several more times – working at the Senior Citizen’s Center as a cook twice and at Decker’s Supermarket.

She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary – she served as President for a number of years and worked on staff for the Wyoming Girl’s State.

She loved to cook and enjoyed leafing through cookbooks looking for something new to try at family get-togethers. She loved to travel, travelling to New England, California, and Florida to visit family – a trip to Brazil to visit their foreign-exchange daughter, Carmen, was a “dream come true.” She enjoyed gardening and shopping, was an accomplished sewer, and loved playing in the bridge and pinochle marathons over the years.

She is survived by one son and two daughters, Jim (Tammy) Allen of Sundance, Jill Mackey of Sundance and Melody (Rich) Toth of Upton; seven grandchildren, John Mackey, Ruth (Chris) Smith, Sarah (Josh) Reid, Frances Mackey, Christian (Artie) Toth, Allyn Toth and Dawn Baswell; 14 great grandchildren; brother-in-law Edward Allen; sister-in-law Carol Herman and two nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Howard Allen; her son, Howard “Howie” Allen; one grandson and her brother Marshall Herman.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, at Sundance United Methodist Church, with a reception to follow. A private inurnment will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis where she will be buried with her husband.

Memorial donations may be made to the Sundance Senior Citizen’s Center or the Crook County Long Term Care Center.