Donald L. Galloway 79, of Sundance, Wyoming, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, October 13, 2018.

Visitation will be held at Fidler-Roberts &Isburg Funeral Chapel in Sundance from 5-7 p.m. Friday, October 19. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 20, at 11 a.m. at the Sundance School District Central Office (the old Sundance Elementary) with burial at Mt. Moriah Cemetery and luncheon to follow in the courthouse basement.

Donald Lee Galloway, son of the late Harold and Earline Galloway, was born February 4, 1939 in Maquoketa, Iowa. Growing up in rural Iowa with a large family, Don worked very hard driving truck, hauling milk and livestock both near and great distances.

Don met and married his best friend, Janet (Schmidt), in 1968. In 1971 they moved to Wyoming, the country he fell in love with while driving truck. Over the years he worked various jobs in construction, logging, mechanics and driving truck.

He always loved the outdoors and above all, spending time with his family camping, fishing, ATVing, hunting and being in the woods, where he felt closest to God.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Jan; sons, Richard (Kim) Galloway of Bellevue, Iowa, Lonnie (Christine) Galloway of Sundance; daughters, Sherrie (Steve) Madden of Parkview, Iowa and Tanya Brekke of Sundance; grandchildren, Heather Wilhelm, Justin Galloway, DJ (Sara) Laughlin, Kerry (Blake) Lederer, Katie Laughlin, Kurtis (Tabitha Yarolim) Kintzle, Cody Galloway, Levi (Sophia Holst) Galloway and Braylon (Courtney Kuhl) Brekke; great grandchildren, Tyson and Derek Wilhelm, Cheyeanne Youmans, Ryley Galloway, Bryce Taylor, Kiera Laughlin, Brittanie Davis, Karter Yarolim, Carly Grim and Natalie Kintzle; foreign exchange grandsons, Felix Cornel of Berlin, Germany and Laurent Gillard of Hevillers, Belgium; siblings, Darlene Simmons, Earl (Joann) Galloway, Jerry (Barb) Wirth, Larry (Pat) Galloway, Roger (Linda) Galloway, Barbara (Kenneth) Schroeder, Alan Galloway, Jim (Bev) Galloway, Marcia (Ronnie) Barton and Linda Miller; in-laws, Carol Galloway, John Miller, Lorin (Betty) Scholtes, Lloyd (Waneda) Michel and Tom (Shirley) Driscoll.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Earline (Riggs) Galloway and father and mother in-law, Clarence and Mary (Franzen) Schmidt; siblings, Rhea Hasenmiller, Delores Galloway, Russell Galloway, and Geoff Galloway; in-laws Merwin Hasenmiller, Marilyn Galloway, Hilma Galloway, Bertha Miller, Lavern and Emma Schmidt.

