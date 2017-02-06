Donald Carl Steiger

Donald Carl “Daddy Don” Steiger, 92 passed away on January 28, 2017. He was born on October 27, 1924, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, to the late Carl E. and Ruth (Storm) Steiger. He was married to Mary Patricia (Speier) on November 20, 1954. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter Katelyn Ruth Myhill.

Don served in the US Army in the European Theatre during World War II. He was a graduate of the University of Wyoming and a beef cattleman. He owned and operated the JH Ranch at Hulett, Wyoming and Steiger Charolais/Dairy in Bentonville, Arkansas, as well as served as a longtime herdsman for JACS Ranch in Bentonville. He was a well-respected, innovative seedstock breeder of Hereford and Charolais beef cattle. He raised and showed champion steers at the National Western Stock show and at other national shows. He was an early adopter of technology in ranching, performance testing and beef cattle improvement.

Don had a lifetime of active leadership in his community. Serving on the boards of Schools, Farm Bureaus, Cattleman’s associations and was a 50+ year 4-H leader. He was a Christian and served on the Vestry boards of The Church of the Good Shepherd in Sundance, Wyoming, an Elder at First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville and was a long time Community Group leader at Fellowship Bible Church NWA. Don also helped lead the fledgling Republican Party in Benton County starting in 1970. He was County chair and enjoyed volunteering as a poll worker and at the Samaritan Community Center in Rogers.

His surviving family includes his wife Mary Patricia of the home; his six children, Donald Carl “Rocky” Steiger Jr. of Rich Hill, Missouri, Fritz (Francis) Steiger of Bentonville, Katherine (Donald) Myhill of Chesapeake, Virginia, Donna (Scott) Winn of Bentonville, Lamar (Shari) Steiger of Bentonville, Alex (Shelly) Steiger of Cuba, Missouri. He is also survived by eighteen loving grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; two sisters, Connie Dempsey of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Mary Garman of Sundance. Many nieces and nephews also survive him.

Don was also preceded in death by his brother, Congressman William A. Steiger and his sister, Ann Haberstroh.

The staff at Jamestown Nursing Home in Rogers provided many years of care as Daddy Don’s Alzheimer’s continued to take its toll on him.

A Memorial Service was Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Training Center Chapel at Fellowship Bible Church NWA in Rogers with Pastor Mickey Rapier officiating. Interment will be at a later date at Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Memorials made be made to Fellowship Bible Church NWA, 1051 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers, AR 72758.

