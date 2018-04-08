Dennis Larry Vail, 76 years young, passed away Thursday, March 22, 2018 after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

He loved the outdoors, golfing and coffee with the “old guys.” Through his many years as a teacher in Sundance, Wyoming and his years working at Powder River Energy, he truly learned to enjoy people and rarely went anywhere he didn’t run into an old friend or make a new one. His dry sense of humor was contagious and impacted many.

Denny was preceded in death by his mother, Gladys; father, Marvin; and his step-father, Elvin.

He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Sherrill; sons, Kevin, Scott (Yvonne) and Cory; four grandchildren, Nolan, Cassidy, Milan (Liz) and Levi; one great grandchild, Stowick; beloved twin brother, Don (Valerie); sisters, Marva and Georgia; and brothers, Delvin and Dolan (Lori).

You will be dearly missed, Dad.

Dennis had requested in lieu of services a small family gathering be held this summer. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to help furnish the new palliative care room at Crook County Memorial Hospital.

Donations may be sent to Crook County Memorial Fund, PO Box 517, Sundance, WY 82729 or to the family, In Memory of Dennis Larry Vail, PO Box 75, Sundance, WY 82729.

2 Corinthians 4:16-17

“That is why we are not discouraged. Though outwardly we are wearing out, inwardly we are renewed day by day. Our suffering is light and temporary and is producing for us an eternal glory that is greater than anything we can imagine.”

Friends and family may sign his online guestbook or leave written condolences for the family at www.blackhillsfuneralhome.com