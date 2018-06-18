Dedication to benefit Sundance ballfields

By Sarah Pridgeon

The city baseball field is to be renamed the Andy White Field in honor and memory of a Sundance High School graduate with a passion for the diamond.

Betty White approached the Sundance City Council last week to explain that, when her son Andy passed away, he left an estate. Knowing about his love of baseball, she had decided to donate some of the money from that estate for the purpose of improving the park.

The initial $30,000 will be extremely helpful to create another place to keep the kids occupied in the summer months and will help to create a huge asset to the community, said Mayor Paul Brooks, thanking White on behalf of a grateful council.

Brooks suggested that sprinklers could be a good initial investment. The donation will be placed in a fund and used as the council decides how best it can be utilized.