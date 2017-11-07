David Hartley Leinen , 79, passed away Friday October 27, 2017, in Sundance, Wyoming, surrounded by his family. David, a longtime resident of Wyoming, was born August 29, 1938, in Wilkin County, Minnesota, to Walter and Fern (Pasch) Leinen, the eighth of ten children.

He graduated from Breckenridge, Minnesota, High School in 1957 and was active in football, chorus and was Senior Class President. He then attended the North Dakota School of Science earning an associate degree in electrical construction.

Following graduation, he moved to Casper where he entered the IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) apprenticeship program and went on to achieve both a journeyman and master electrician’s license. He worked in the electrical trade in and around Casper until moving to Sundance in 1974 where he and his partners, Clarence Phillips and Lee Middleton, started Energy Electric, a successful business for over 30 years.

He believed in education, and throughout his life he taught apprenticeship classes, helping others gain their electrical license including all his sons and sons-in-law. Later in his career, he served on the Wyoming State Electrical board and on the IBEW apprenticeship board.

David married the love of his life, Eunice (Neubauer), on February 11, 1961, in Casper, Wyoming. From this marriage six children were born: David (Sherry) Leinen of Newcastle, Wyoming, Debbie (Terry) Gillaspie of Chugwater, Wyoming, Mark (Andrea) Leinen of Wheatland, Wyoming, Steven (Jill) Leinen of Laramie, Wyoming, Phillip (Annie) Leinen of Green River, Wyoming and Rebecca (Casey) Nachtman of Douglas, Wyoming.

David and Eunice enjoyed family gatherings surrounded by their fifteen grandchildren and their eight great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by three brothers, Vance, Lyle and Dennis; one sister, Marilyn Neubauer; one son-in-law, Colby Viergets; as well as his parents Fern (Pasch) and Walter Leinen.

David had a tender heart partnered with a sly and wicked sense of humor. He will be remembered for the twinkle in his eyes when he pulled one over on someone.

While he was devoted to building his business and his work, family always came first. He enjoyed spending time behind the wheel of a tractor haying and working on his land as well as hunting, fishing and rides on the back roads of Wyoming.

David loved children and would delight in them. The family has started an account at Sundance State Bank that will be donated to children ministries for his memorial.

Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday November 3, 2017 at the Methodist Church in Sundance. Inurnment will follow at the Beulah Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.

