Curtis Steven Neisler, age 58, died December 14, 2017, at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming. He was born February 8, 1959, in Kaisersaem, Germany. Curtis lived most of his life in San Antonio, Texas before moving to Alva, Wyoming in 2012.

Curtis was a member of Eisenhower Road Baptist Church in San Antonio, Texas and then the First Baptist Church of Hulett, Wyoming. He enjoyed his time helping with the children’s ministries at First Baptist Church where he was a willing target for water balloons, an indomitable anchorman for Red Rover and always willing to share lessons he had learned in life with the kids that he loved. He had an earnest desire to share Christ and see kids come to Christ.

He was preceded in death by his father SGM Billie Samuel Neisler and mother Helen Louise Bunker Neisler.

He is survived by his wife Deborah Neisler; his sisters, Ruby Louise (Chris) Stewart, Teresa Marie (Bill) Haywood, Patti Lynn (James) White and JoAnn (Matthew) Webb; his good friend and neighbor Mel Pritzkau; his loving dog Mosley and by numerous nieces and nephews.

Curtis was a very loving and giving man. He donated his corneas to be given to someone in need.

In lieu of flowers, gifts can be given to the Children’s ministries of the First Baptist Church of Hulett. A memorial service will be held at the church on Monday evening December 18, 2017 at 4 p.m. A memorial service for friends and family in the San Antonio area will also be held at a later date.