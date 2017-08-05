Crook County Weed and Pest – July 12

Crook County Weed and Pest

Board Meeting -July 12, 2017

Checks written –June 30, 2017

The board along with Morgan Ellsbury from Crook County Road and Bridge met in the parking lot of the Weed and Pest office to discuss the run off area. They discussed several ideas on how to create a wash station and move the dirt around to prevent the run off from happening. They took measurements and walked the grounds to help develop ideas on way to prevent the water from flowing down the hill. The board will further discuss the problem at the next monthly board meeting.

Chairman LeRoy Curren called the regular board meeting of the Crook County Weed and Pest Board of Directors to order at 7 p.m.

Board Members Present: LeRoy Curren, Chip Neiman, Kolby Wickwire, Frank Hawken and Randall Otwell.

Employees Present: Andrew Litzel and Kari Van Luvan

Others Present: Crook County Attorney Joe Baron at 9 p.m.

Randall Otwell moved to approve the June 21, 2017 board meeting minutes as read. Kolby Wickwire seconded it and the motion passes.

Motion made by Kolby Wickwire to approve the expenditures for the amount of $89,974.29 on the Weed and Pest Account, $32,071.74 on the Special Management Account, motion seconded by Randall Otwell. All ayes motion carried.

Treasurer’s Report was reviewed and filed for Audit, Chairman so States.

Randall Otwell moved to change the Herding contract to read: reimbursements will be made at the next regular scheduled board meeting to the landowner once a copy of cancelled check has been received from the landowner showing payment in full has been made to the contractor or a signed receipt received from the contractor showing the account has been paid in full. Frank Hawken seconded the motion and the motion passes.

Chip Neiman made the motion to go into the Budget hearing at 7:30 p.m. Randall Otwell seconded the motion and the motion passes.

Chairman LeRoy Curren called the Budget session to order at 7:30 p.m.

The board read and reviewed the Weed and Pest Budget FY2018.

Frank Hawken moved to approve the Crook County Weed and Pest 2017-2018FY budget as presented. Randall Otwell seconded the motion and the budget passed.

The board read and reviewed the Special Management Budget FY2018.

Frank Hawken moved to approve the Crook County Special Management 2017-2018FY budget as presented. Chip Neiman seconded the motion and the budget passed.

Randall Otwell moved to go from the Budget Hearing to Regular session at 8:05 p.m. Kolby Wickwire seconded the motion and the motion passes.

Chairman LeRoy Curren called the regular board meeting back to order at 8:05 p.m.

The board read and discussed the letter from American Transparency who is requesting personnel records. (copy of letter attached to minutes.)

Chip Neiman moved to have Andrew Litzel send a letter of response to American Transparency like the example from Unita County Weed and Pest. (copy of letter attached to minutes) Frank Hawken seconded the motion and the motion passes.

A lengthy discussion was held on the 4-wheelers we currently have. They decided to bring the one 4-wheeler that is currently out for repairs back to the shop without rebuilding it. They also decided that we will not be purchasing another 4-wheeler to replace it at this time. A discussion can be held at a later date if there becomes a need to have another working 4-wheeler on sight.

Chip Neiman moved to have Andrew Litzel send out bids to local service stations around the area for bids on a yearly service and equipment contract to have all of our vehicles and equipment regularly maintained. Frank Hawken seconded the motion and the motion passes.

Chip Neiman moved to hold employee reviews and wage increases at the board meeting in June when the budget is being reviewed for the upcoming budget year instead of reviewing them in December to start in January. Kolby Wickwire seconded the motion and the motion passes.

Joe Baron gave an update on the Bush vs. Weed and Pest case. Per the last board meeting he sent a letter to Bush’s attorney requesting a time for the board to meet with Bush on her property to view the damaged area. Bush is considering the letter and Joe Baron will let us know when a response from her attorney regarding the letter had been made.

Meeting adjourned at 9:30 p.m.

Submitted by Kari Van Luvan/Attested Chip Neiman