Crook County School District No. 1 – Sept. 17

ORDER The regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of Crook County School District #1 was held in Moorcroft, WY, Monday, September 17, 2018, at the hour of 6:00 PM at Moorcroft High School.

ROLL CALL The meeting opened with the following present: Chairman Brian Marchant; Trustees Marlene Edwards, Thayne Gray, Keith Haiar, Dena Mills, Ken Rathbun, and Chase Williams. Trustees absent – Rick Gill and Josie Pearson. Administrators present – Mark Broderson, Superintendent; Sandra L. Neiman, Director of Special Education; Teresa Brown, Moorcroft K8 Principal; Becky Waters, Moorcroft High school Principal; and Jim O’Connor, Sundance Secondary Principal.

MINUTES Motion was made by Trustee Mills and seconded by Trustee Williams to approve the minutes of the last regular meeting. Motion carried. Motion was made by Trustee Mills and seconded by Trustee Rathbun to approve the minutes of the September 11, 2018, special meeting. Motion carried.

AGENDA Motion was made by Trustee Rathbun and seconded by Trustee Williams to adopt the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

VISITORS No visitors asked to address the board.

FINANCIAL Motion was made by Trustee Gray and seconded by Trustee Rathbun to approve the financial statements as submitted. Motion carried.

SPECIAL PROGRAMS No reports.

PRINCIPALS Becky Waters and Teresa Brown informed board members of events occurring in the Moorcroft schools – it is Homecoming Week! Mrs. Brown also spoke about the professional development day on September 14.

Mark Broderson, Superintendent, informed board members that

At the last meeting, the board asked him to research how CCSD#1 bus driver wages compared across the state. He found the district’s salary schedule falls in the middle of the 48 WY school districts – a little more at the base, a little less at the highest step. A new question was asked: does any district offer health insurance to ALL bus drivers, regardless of the number of work hours?

The central office re-roof project will begin after accepting tonight’s bid.

The bid for the MHS parking lot was accepted and work will begin soon. Broderson will find out the expected completion date for next month’s meeting. Phase 2 of the project includes building a road with additional enhancements and is expected to cost around $450,000.

The Sundance storage shed pad has been finished; work will begin next for the Moorcroft pad.

He has received very positive feedback regarding the September 14 in-service.

The four-day week has received positive feedback so far. Parents, students, and staff will be asked to offer their opinions, after the first nine weeks, by completing a survey.

He shared statewide MAP test score data with board members and answered their questions about CCSD#1 schools. The leadership team will look at these results to target areas needing improvement.

SESSION Motion was made by Trustee Rathbun and seconded by Trustee Gray to go into executive session at 6:25 PM to discuss personnel issues, student issues, and real estate. Motion carried.

SESSION Chairman Marchant called the regular meeting back into session at 7:10 PM.

AGENDA Chairman Marchant asked if any board member would like any item removed from the Consent Agenda.

Motion was made by Trustee Gray and seconded by Trustee Edwards to approve the Consent Agenda.

To approve the bill listing and to issue warrants in payment thereof.

To approve the Concurrent and Dual Enrollment MOU with Eastern Wyoming College for the 2018-19 school year.

To approve fall 2018 concurrent adjunct instructors and dual proctors:

Hulett adjunct instructors: Orville Hess, Ken Merwin, Josh Willems

Hulett dual proctor: Astrid Teter

Moorcroft adjunct instructors: Deb Harrison, Lona Tracy, Jade Keffeler, Felicia Sams, Travis Santistevan

Moorcroft dual proctors: Melissa Buckmiller, Lark Durnell

Sundance adjunct instructors: Stephanie Grubb, Lisa Dutton, Todd Hickman

Sundance dual proctors: Scott Gillis, Skylar Carsrud, Sheryl O’Connor

To approve a Sundance EWC non-credit instructor:

Todd Hickman – Framed Scrabble Tile

To approve 2018-19 after-school hiring:

Moorcroft K8: Linda Cote, Gypsy Petz, Dane Grondin, Caitlyn Dowling, Kourtney Lovett,

Shawna Fischbach, Shanna Kinnick, Candy Phillips, Teresa Brown (paperwork)

Sundance Secondary: Susan Wilson, Scott Gillis

To approve resignations:

Angela Rowe – Moorcroft Bus Driver Janet Lake – Sundance Secondary Part-time Music Para

To approve 2018 summer stipends:

Alyson Nelson – MK8 Curriculum Planning Michele Davis – MK8 Curriculum Planning

To approve a 2018-19 substitute/activity bus driver:

Keith Drinkwalter

To approve 2018-19 isolation applications:

Johnny & Regina Biggs Lonny & Cassie Bossman Warren & Jackie Dailey James & Lara Dirks Gabe & Jenni Gill Lee & Heidi Jensen

To approve 2018-19 requests to home school:

Dallas & Anna Burch Karey Hedlund Douglas & Sammie Hilliard James & Rebecca Palus Joshua & Rebecca Throckmorton Atlee & Cathy Mosley Tom & Andrea Mills Brandon & Malorie Morton Tristan & Ami Hanson

To approve 2018-19 extra-duty contracts:

Kassie Clements – Special Olympics Fall, Winter Coach Tyler Bartell – Moorcroft JH Wrestling Coach Matthew Albertson – Moorcroft HS Assistant Football Coach Kade Myers – Moorcroft JH Girls’ Basketball Coach Jennifer Gill – Moorcroft JH Girls’ Basketball Coach Kasey Stroud – Moorcroft HS Student Council Sponsor

Motion carried.

GRADUATION As recommended by the superintendent, motion was made by Trustee Gray and seconded by Trustee Williams to approve a student’s request to graduate early, in December of 2018, through the Bear Lodge Alternative Program. Motion failed.

NEW POSITION As recommended by the superintendent, motion was made by Trustee Williams and seconded by Trustee Haiar to approve a new MK8 high needs special education para position. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Trustee Mills and seconded by Trustee Williams to approve Stephanie Huseby for the MK8 high needs special education para position. Motion carried.

BID As recommended by the superintendent, motion was made by Trustee Gray and seconded by Trustee Rathbun to approve the $187,800 bid from Lowe Roofing of Wyoming for the central administration office reroof project. This bid was the single bid received. Motion carried.

LISTING Motion was made by Trustee Haiar and seconded by Trustee Mills to list the former Bear Lodge High School property with Sundance Realty, Western Properties Inc., and Snook & Sons Realty. Motion carried. Motion was made by Trustee Rathbun and seconded by Trustee Gray to accept the purchase offer, through Western Properties Inc., from Klevin Land Holdings, LLLP. Motion carried. Motion was made by Trustee Rathbun and seconded by Trustee Williams to authorize Superintendent Broderson to sign all appropriate paperwork required to complete the sale of the Bear Lodge High School property. Motion carried.

RECOGNITION Crook County School Board members want to recognize the following for their performance or accomplishments. None this month.

DISCUSSION Chairman Marchant asked board members for their verbal OK to appoint Trustee Edwards and Trustee Pearson as CCSD#1’s two voting delegates at the 2018 WSBA Annual Conference in November; board members said yes.

Trustee Edwards expressed her concern that five of the nine school board positions were up for election in November; she feels the potential loss of a quorum of the school board could be a problem. She wondered if board elections could be limited to three openings at a time. Mark Hughes will research county and state statutes and bring his findings to the October board meeting.

MENT Motion was made by Trustee Haiar and seconded by Trustee Edwards to adjourn the meeting at 7:19 PM. Motion carried.

