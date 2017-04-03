Districts 

Crook County School District No. 1 – March 20

CROOK COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT #1

MINUTES of MEETING

BOARD of TRUSTEES

 

 

 

CALL TO

ORDER            The regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of Crook County School District #1 was held in Sundance, WY, Monday, March 20, 2017, at the hour of 6:00 PM at the Sundance Secondary School.

 

ROLL CALL      The meeting opened with the following present:  Chairman Brian Marchant; Trustees Marlene Edwards, Rick Gill, Thayne Gray, Keith Haiar, Dena Mills, Josie Pearson, and Ken Rathbun.  Trustee absent – Don Clonch.   Administrators present – Mark Broderson, Superintendent; Teresa Brown, Director of Curriculum; Sandra L. Neiman, Director of Special Education; Jason Moss, Moorcroft K8 Principal; Brian Brandon, Moorcroft K8 Assistant Principal; Becky Waters, Moorcroft High School Principal; Brian Hartwig, Sundance Elementary Principal; and Jim O’Connor, Sundance Secondary Principal.

APPROVAL of

MINUTES         Motion was made by Trustee Gill and seconded by Trustee Gray to approve the minutes of the last regular meeting.  Motion carried.

ADOPTION OF

AGENDA          Motion was made by Trustee Haiar and seconded by Trustee Mills to adopt the agenda.  Motion carried.

 

VISITORS        Chairman Marchant informed the audience that Representative Tyler Lindholm had asked to address the board at tonight’s meeting; however, he is running late.  Chairman Marchant said Representative Lindholm will be given an opportunity to speak when he arrives.

 

The following individuals addressed the school board with concerns about action taken at the February 21 school board meeting to move Bear Lodge High School from its current location in Sundance to the Hulett School:

  • Pamela Stugelmeyer, BLHS parent
  • Theresa Nelson, BLHS parent
  • Amanda Stugelmeyer, BLHS student; Amanda also read a letter from Nancy Hawken, mother of a 2013 BLHS graduate
  • Pastor Dave Jagemann, BLHS substitute teacher
  • Stephen Christy, Sundance pastor
  • Michelle Pridgeon, BLHS para
  • Christine Rice, BLHS graduate

Chairman Marchant thanked individuals for their input.

 

Janell DuBeau, Moorcroft bus route driver, addressed the board about her concerns with the lack of benefits for bus drivers, who are part-time employees.

 

FINANCIAL       Motion was made by Trustee Pearson and seconded by Trustee Gill to approve the financial reports as submitted.  Motion carried.

 

CONSTRUC-

TION                Tom Necklason, owner rep, spoke about upcoming capital maintenance projects and answered questions from board members.  Items covered included the preconstruction meeting to begin spring work at the SHS athletic field; a RFP for the MHS parking lot; a RFP for asbestos abatement at the old central office building; a RFP to demolish the old central office building; the MHS retaining wall being design; and the Saturday, April 22, school district auction at the old central office building

 

BOCES             Trustee Pearson gave a report on the February 16 meeting and informed board members she will also be attending the March 23 regular meeting.

 

BOCHES           Trustee Haiar informed board members a special meeting has been scheduled in April to discuss fees; he will report to the board after that meeting.

 

SPECIAL PROGRAMS

                        Sandra L. Neiman, Director of Special Education gave board members additional information about autism and ADOS trainings available through BOCES; Trustee Pearson had spoken earlier about an upcoming autism training at BOCES.  Mrs. Neiman also informed board members that Hulett School student, James Boswell, has won a silver medal in the downhill alpine ski race at the Winter World Special Olympics in Austria!!

 

Teresa Brown, Director of Curriculum, answered several questions from board members about the Multi-Tier System of Support flowchart for academics – a copy of which board members had in their notebooks.

 

VISITOR          Representative Tyler Lindholm spoke to board members and answered questions about this year’s legislative session and the resulting budget cuts to education.  He thanked all constituents who gave him input; the information helped him decide how to vote on the issues.  Representative Lindholm also commended Emma Tinsley for the excellent job she did as an intern during this year’s legislative session!  Emma is a member of the SHS student body.

 

PRINCIPALS     Jim O’Connor gave an update on SHS happenings.  He also informed board members that Lauren Haiar is this year’s winner of the Wyoming State Poetry Out Loud competition!  Lauren will travel to Washington, DC, to compete in the National Finals on April 24-26.

 

Becky Waters introduced MHS English teacher, Andrea Wood.  Mrs. Wood introduced Austin Brownrigg, a MHS student, who recited “The Charge of the Light Brigade” for board members and the audience.  Austin received an honorable mention at the Wyoming State Poetry Out Loud competition.  Mrs. Wood also invited board members to the Coffee & News Club she holds each week.

SUPERINTENDENT

                        Mark Broderson, Superintendent, informed board members

  • WSBAIT blood draws for school district employees will be held starting Wednesday of this week
  • He, Josie Pearson and Marlene Edwards will be attending the National School Boards Association 2017 Annual Conference in Denver; the conference is March 24-27
  • He will work with the Town of Moorcroft to get a livestock variance for the land purchased adjacent to MHS so a facility modeled on the Hulett School farm can be built
  • The SHS football lights are up and will be turned on the evening of March 28 to make sure everything is working and in order
  • The Wyoming Department of Education is reviewing math standards and needs volunteers, if board members are interested in helping with this process

 

RECESS &

EXECUTIVE

SESSION          Motion was made by Trustee Haiar and seconded by Trustee Pearson to take a short recess at 7:08 PM before going into executive session at 7:17 PM to discuss personnel issues.  Motion carried.

REGULAR

SESSION          Chairman Marchant called the meeting back into regular session at 8:06 PM.

 

CONSENT

AGENDA          Chairman Marchant asked if any board member would like any item removed from the Consent Agenda.

 

Motion was made by Trustee Haiar and seconded by Trustee Rathbun to approve the Consent Agenda:

 

To approve the bill listing and to issue warrants in payment thereof.

 

To approve Spring, 2017, extra-duty contracts:

  1. Dustin Petz – Moorcroft HS Assistant Golf Coach
  2. Zachariah Richards – Moorcroft JH Track Coach

 

To approve EWC non-credit instructors for 2017 district-wide drivers’ education:

  1. Lisa Dutton
  2. Randi Faeth

 

To approve retirement in March of 2017:

  1. Dwight Dierking – Hulett School Custodian

 

To increase employee hours from part-time to full-time with benefits:

  1. Stephannie Garnica – Hulett School Custodian

 

To approve a resignation in March of 2017:

  1. Joseph Scott – Moorcroft Route Bus Driver

 

To approve retirement at the end of the 2016-17 school year:

  1. Bonnie Sipe – Moorcroft Secondary Special Education Teacher

 

To approve a request to home school:

  1. Denise Black

 

To approve resignations at the end of the 2016-17 school year:

  1. Lizabeth Ensz – Hulett Elementary Teacher
  2. Denise Barker – Moorcroft HS Science Teacher
  3. Amanda DeBoer – Moorcroft HS Agriculture Education Teacher
  4. Stephen L. West – Sundance Secondary Music Teacher

 

To approve classified hiring for the remainder of the 2016-17 school year:

  1. Amber Kaplan – Hulett School Part-time Custodian
  2. Angela Rowe – Moorcroft Route Bus Driver

Motion carried.

 

EASEMENT      As recommended by the superintendent, motion was made by Trustee Gill and seconded by Trustee Haiar to grant the sidewalk easement for the City of Sundance as presented at tonight’s meeting.  Discussion was held, and questions were asked of Attorney Mark Hughes.  Motion failed.

 

Motion was made by Trustee Haiar and seconded by Trustee Gill to grant the sidewalk easement for the City of Sundance, as presented at tonight’s meeting, contingent upon the city obtaining grant funds to complete the sidewalk.  Motion carried.

 

TEACHERAGE Motion was made by Trustee Haiar and seconded by Trustee Pearson to table sale of the Hulett teacherage.  Trustee Haiar requested additional information about the district’s rental units before making a decision next month.

 

BID                  As recommended by the superintendent, motion was made by Trustee Rathbun and seconded by Trustee Gray to approve the Moorcroft High School outdoor track reconstruction bid of Timberline Services of Sundance, WY, for Total Schedules 1,2,&3 plus Bid Alternates 1&2 in the amount of $738,700.   Chairman Marchant requested a roll call vote:

Trustee Mills                   yes              Chairman Marchant        no

Trustee Rathbun    yes              Trustee Gill                     yes

Trustee Haiar        yes              Trustee Edwards             yes

Trustee Gray                   yes              Trustee Pearson              yes

Motion carried.  A copy of the bid results is attached and becomes a part of these minutes.

STUDENT

HANDBOOK     As recommended by the superintendent, motion was made by Trustee Gray and seconded by Trustee Pearson to approve the secondary student handbook for 2017-18 as presented at tonight’s meeting with the correction to Dress Expectations 13: “yoga pants and/or leggings”.  Trustee Haiar asked elementary principals to allow board members an opportunity to preview the elementary student handbooks before submitting a finished product; he has a concern about the fingerprinting section and FBI background checks.  Elementary principals agreed to the request.  Motion carried.

 

ADMIN HIRING Motion was made by Trustee Mills and seconded by Trustee Rathbun to hire Teresa A. Brown as Moorcroft K8 Principal for the 2017-18 school year.  Trustee Gray requested a roll call vote:

Trustee Mills                   yes              Chairman Marchant        yes

Trustee Rathbun    yes              Trustee Gill                     yes

Trustee Haiar        yes              Trustee Edwards             yes

Trustee Gray                   no                Trustee Pearson              yes

Motion carried.

 

CERTIFIED

HIRING            Trustee Marchant declared a conflict of interest, turned the meeting over to Vice-Chairman Gill, left the room, and abstained from discussion or vote.

 

As recommended by the superintendent, principals, and director of special education, motion was made by Trustee Haiar and seconded by Trustee Pearson to approve 2017-18 certified hiring:

BEAR LODGE HIGH SCHOOL

Tom Maupin                 Rebecca Maupin

 

HULETT K-12 SCHOOL

Ken Merwin                  Anna Backen                            Derrick Backen

Kylie Bears                             Lacy Foskett                    Marti Wood

Orville Hess                  Lila Kennah                    David Letellier

Beth Marlatt                 Toni Neiman                    Jim Pannell

Carla Snook                  Astrid Teter                     Josh Willems

 

MOORCROFT K-8 SCHOOL

Desiree Albertson                   Lori Backen                     Sharon Bailey

Courtney Bartell           Tyler Bartell                    Maylee Baron-Kanode

Amber Burch                Marie Cartwright             Dalari Bentley-Stillman

Linda Cote                    Michelle Davis                Gina Dewey

Debra DeWitt                Mary Farnsworth            Shawna Fischbach

LaNae Graham              Evelyn Hernandez           Maria Highland

Ward Johnston             Janet Kanode                  Shanna Kinnick

Jennifer Linn                Sarah Merchen               Gypsy Petz

Katherine Ribstein        Joy Sheehan                             Zachariah Richards

Jenna Thomas              Katherine Williams                   Mindi Woolsey

 

MOORCROFT HIGH SCHOOL

Nathan Towell               Andrea Wood                             Kasey Stroud

Lark Durnell                 Randi Faeth                    Jerome Fischbach

Debra Harrison             Mary Hunter                             Christopher Ingersoll

Kimberly Jones             Stephen Richter              Darcy Sams

Lona Tracy                    Dustin Petz

 

SUNDANCE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Kathy Bjornestad          Angela Butts                             Colleen Courtney

Karen Disney                Bailee Fremont                Marian Haas

Lindsay Hansen            Blake Hunkins                Tina Inghram

Todd Klopp                    Abbie Love                       Susan Kostenbauer

Jerlyn Marchant           Tammy Needham             Trevor Olson

Calvin Dobesh              Kelsey Ludemann            Marcy Williamson

 

SUNDANCE SECONDARY SCHOOL

Greta Crawford             Julie Cross                      Lisa Dutton

Justin Gonzales            Stephanie Grubb             James Halverson

Todd Hickman               Lance Hofland                 Tobea Miller-Ayer

Gerri Moore                  Mason Neiman                Sheryl O’Connor

Mary Jayne Jordan       Alice Willey

 

 

DISTRICT-WIDE SPECIAL EDUCATION

Kassie Clements           Joy Bell Moore                 Coleen Letellier

Lisa Richter                  Julie Stephany                Kim Eymer

Angela Olson                James Benvenga             Kate Meints

Susan Wilson                Kameryn Towell               Alyson Nelson

Beth Masten                 Tiffany Johnson               Lydia Guthmiller

Motion carried.   Chairman Marchant returned to the meeting and resumed his duties.

 

RECOGNITION Crook County School Board members want to recognize the following students for their performance or accomplishments:

  • Congratulations, James Boswell, for winning a silver medal!
  • Congratulations, Lauren Haiar and Jazmine Motely, for being chosen to attend the University of Wyoming Summer Institute in Laramie this summer!
  • Congratulations, Lauren Haiar and Austin Brownrigg, for their success at the Wyoming State Poetry Out Loud competition!
  • Congratulations, Emma Tinsley, for a job well-done as a Wyoming legislative intern!

 

DISCUSSION    Discussion was held about CCSD#1 teacherages:  a house in Hulett; a mobile home in Sundance; and 5 houses and 3 mobile homes in Moorcroft.  Detailed information will be sent to board members for their review.

 

A question was asked about repayment of tuition reimbursement when/if an employee leaves CCSD#1 after receiving a master’s degree.  Superintendent Broderson has repayment examples from other districts.  He will share these findings with board members.

ADJOURN-

MENT               Motion was made by Trustee Mills and seconded by Trustee Pearson to adjourn the meeting at 8:45 PM.

 

 

 

 

