Crook County School District No. 1 – March 20

CROOK COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT #1

MINUTES of MEETING

BOARD of TRUSTEES

CALL TO

ORDER The regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of Crook County School District #1 was held in Sundance, WY, Monday, March 20, 2017, at the hour of 6:00 PM at the Sundance Secondary School.

ROLL CALL The meeting opened with the following present: Chairman Brian Marchant; Trustees Marlene Edwards, Rick Gill, Thayne Gray, Keith Haiar, Dena Mills, Josie Pearson, and Ken Rathbun. Trustee absent – Don Clonch. Administrators present – Mark Broderson, Superintendent; Teresa Brown, Director of Curriculum; Sandra L. Neiman, Director of Special Education; Jason Moss, Moorcroft K8 Principal; Brian Brandon, Moorcroft K8 Assistant Principal; Becky Waters, Moorcroft High School Principal; Brian Hartwig, Sundance Elementary Principal; and Jim O’Connor, Sundance Secondary Principal.

APPROVAL of

MINUTES Motion was made by Trustee Gill and seconded by Trustee Gray to approve the minutes of the last regular meeting. Motion carried.

ADOPTION OF

AGENDA Motion was made by Trustee Haiar and seconded by Trustee Mills to adopt the agenda. Motion carried.

VISITORS Chairman Marchant informed the audience that Representative Tyler Lindholm had asked to address the board at tonight’s meeting; however, he is running late. Chairman Marchant said Representative Lindholm will be given an opportunity to speak when he arrives.

The following individuals addressed the school board with concerns about action taken at the February 21 school board meeting to move Bear Lodge High School from its current location in Sundance to the Hulett School:

Pamela Stugelmeyer, BLHS parent

Theresa Nelson, BLHS parent

Amanda Stugelmeyer, BLHS student; Amanda also read a letter from Nancy Hawken, mother of a 2013 BLHS graduate

Pastor Dave Jagemann, BLHS substitute teacher

Stephen Christy, Sundance pastor

Michelle Pridgeon, BLHS para

Christine Rice, BLHS graduate

Chairman Marchant thanked individuals for their input.

Janell DuBeau, Moorcroft bus route driver, addressed the board about her concerns with the lack of benefits for bus drivers, who are part-time employees.

FINANCIAL Motion was made by Trustee Pearson and seconded by Trustee Gill to approve the financial reports as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSTRUC-

TION Tom Necklason, owner rep, spoke about upcoming capital maintenance projects and answered questions from board members. Items covered included the preconstruction meeting to begin spring work at the SHS athletic field; a RFP for the MHS parking lot; a RFP for asbestos abatement at the old central office building; a RFP to demolish the old central office building; the MHS retaining wall being design; and the Saturday, April 22, school district auction at the old central office building

BOCES Trustee Pearson gave a report on the February 16 meeting and informed board members she will also be attending the March 23 regular meeting.

BOCHES Trustee Haiar informed board members a special meeting has been scheduled in April to discuss fees; he will report to the board after that meeting.

SPECIAL PROGRAMS

Sandra L. Neiman, Director of Special Education gave board members additional information about autism and ADOS trainings available through BOCES; Trustee Pearson had spoken earlier about an upcoming autism training at BOCES. Mrs. Neiman also informed board members that Hulett School student, James Boswell, has won a silver medal in the downhill alpine ski race at the Winter World Special Olympics in Austria!!

Teresa Brown, Director of Curriculum, answered several questions from board members about the Multi-Tier System of Support flowchart for academics – a copy of which board members had in their notebooks.

VISITOR Representative Tyler Lindholm spoke to board members and answered questions about this year’s legislative session and the resulting budget cuts to education. He thanked all constituents who gave him input; the information helped him decide how to vote on the issues. Representative Lindholm also commended Emma Tinsley for the excellent job she did as an intern during this year’s legislative session! Emma is a member of the SHS student body.

PRINCIPALS Jim O’Connor gave an update on SHS happenings. He also informed board members that Lauren Haiar is this year’s winner of the Wyoming State Poetry Out Loud competition! Lauren will travel to Washington, DC, to compete in the National Finals on April 24-26.

Becky Waters introduced MHS English teacher, Andrea Wood. Mrs. Wood introduced Austin Brownrigg, a MHS student, who recited “The Charge of the Light Brigade” for board members and the audience. Austin received an honorable mention at the Wyoming State Poetry Out Loud competition. Mrs. Wood also invited board members to the Coffee & News Club she holds each week.

SUPERINTENDENT

Mark Broderson, Superintendent, informed board members

WSBAIT blood draws for school district employees will be held starting Wednesday of this week

He, Josie Pearson and Marlene Edwards will be attending the National School Boards Association 2017 Annual Conference in Denver; the conference is March 24-27

He will work with the Town of Moorcroft to get a livestock variance for the land purchased adjacent to MHS so a facility modeled on the Hulett School farm can be built

The SHS football lights are up and will be turned on the evening of March 28 to make sure everything is working and in order

The Wyoming Department of Education is reviewing math standards and needs volunteers, if board members are interested in helping with this process

RECESS &

EXECUTIVE

SESSION Motion was made by Trustee Haiar and seconded by Trustee Pearson to take a short recess at 7:08 PM before going into executive session at 7:17 PM to discuss personnel issues. Motion carried.

REGULAR

SESSION Chairman Marchant called the meeting back into regular session at 8:06 PM.

CONSENT

AGENDA Chairman Marchant asked if any board member would like any item removed from the Consent Agenda.

Motion was made by Trustee Haiar and seconded by Trustee Rathbun to approve the Consent Agenda:

To approve the bill listing and to issue warrants in payment thereof.

To approve Spring, 2017, extra-duty contracts:

Dustin Petz – Moorcroft HS Assistant Golf Coach Zachariah Richards – Moorcroft JH Track Coach

To approve EWC non-credit instructors for 2017 district-wide drivers’ education:

Lisa Dutton Randi Faeth

To approve retirement in March of 2017:

Dwight Dierking – Hulett School Custodian

To increase employee hours from part-time to full-time with benefits:

Stephannie Garnica – Hulett School Custodian

To approve a resignation in March of 2017:

Joseph Scott – Moorcroft Route Bus Driver

To approve retirement at the end of the 2016-17 school year:

Bonnie Sipe – Moorcroft Secondary Special Education Teacher

To approve a request to home school:

Denise Black

To approve resignations at the end of the 2016-17 school year:

Lizabeth Ensz – Hulett Elementary Teacher Denise Barker – Moorcroft HS Science Teacher Amanda DeBoer – Moorcroft HS Agriculture Education Teacher Stephen L. West – Sundance Secondary Music Teacher

To approve classified hiring for the remainder of the 2016-17 school year:

Amber Kaplan – Hulett School Part-time Custodian Angela Rowe – Moorcroft Route Bus Driver

Motion carried.

EASEMENT As recommended by the superintendent, motion was made by Trustee Gill and seconded by Trustee Haiar to grant the sidewalk easement for the City of Sundance as presented at tonight’s meeting. Discussion was held, and questions were asked of Attorney Mark Hughes. Motion failed.

Motion was made by Trustee Haiar and seconded by Trustee Gill to grant the sidewalk easement for the City of Sundance, as presented at tonight’s meeting, contingent upon the city obtaining grant funds to complete the sidewalk. Motion carried.

TEACHERAGE Motion was made by Trustee Haiar and seconded by Trustee Pearson to table sale of the Hulett teacherage. Trustee Haiar requested additional information about the district’s rental units before making a decision next month.

BID As recommended by the superintendent, motion was made by Trustee Rathbun and seconded by Trustee Gray to approve the Moorcroft High School outdoor track reconstruction bid of Timberline Services of Sundance, WY, for Total Schedules 1,2,&3 plus Bid Alternates 1&2 in the amount of $738,700. Chairman Marchant requested a roll call vote:

Trustee Mills yes Chairman Marchant no

Trustee Rathbun yes Trustee Gill yes

Trustee Haiar yes Trustee Edwards yes

Trustee Gray yes Trustee Pearson yes

Motion carried. A copy of the bid results is attached and becomes a part of these minutes.

STUDENT

HANDBOOK As recommended by the superintendent, motion was made by Trustee Gray and seconded by Trustee Pearson to approve the secondary student handbook for 2017-18 as presented at tonight’s meeting with the correction to Dress Expectations 13: “yoga pants and/or leggings”. Trustee Haiar asked elementary principals to allow board members an opportunity to preview the elementary student handbooks before submitting a finished product; he has a concern about the fingerprinting section and FBI background checks. Elementary principals agreed to the request. Motion carried.

ADMIN HIRING Motion was made by Trustee Mills and seconded by Trustee Rathbun to hire Teresa A. Brown as Moorcroft K8 Principal for the 2017-18 school year. Trustee Gray requested a roll call vote:

Trustee Mills yes Chairman Marchant yes

Trustee Rathbun yes Trustee Gill yes

Trustee Haiar yes Trustee Edwards yes

Trustee Gray no Trustee Pearson yes

Motion carried.

CERTIFIED

HIRING Trustee Marchant declared a conflict of interest, turned the meeting over to Vice-Chairman Gill, left the room, and abstained from discussion or vote.

As recommended by the superintendent, principals, and director of special education, motion was made by Trustee Haiar and seconded by Trustee Pearson to approve 2017-18 certified hiring:

BEAR LODGE HIGH SCHOOL

Tom Maupin Rebecca Maupin

HULETT K-12 SCHOOL

Ken Merwin Anna Backen Derrick Backen

Kylie Bears Lacy Foskett Marti Wood

Orville Hess Lila Kennah David Letellier

Beth Marlatt Toni Neiman Jim Pannell

Carla Snook Astrid Teter Josh Willems

MOORCROFT K-8 SCHOOL

Desiree Albertson Lori Backen Sharon Bailey

Courtney Bartell Tyler Bartell Maylee Baron-Kanode

Amber Burch Marie Cartwright Dalari Bentley-Stillman

Linda Cote Michelle Davis Gina Dewey

Debra DeWitt Mary Farnsworth Shawna Fischbach

LaNae Graham Evelyn Hernandez Maria Highland

Ward Johnston Janet Kanode Shanna Kinnick

Jennifer Linn Sarah Merchen Gypsy Petz

Katherine Ribstein Joy Sheehan Zachariah Richards

Jenna Thomas Katherine Williams Mindi Woolsey

MOORCROFT HIGH SCHOOL

Nathan Towell Andrea Wood Kasey Stroud

Lark Durnell Randi Faeth Jerome Fischbach

Debra Harrison Mary Hunter Christopher Ingersoll

Kimberly Jones Stephen Richter Darcy Sams

Lona Tracy Dustin Petz

SUNDANCE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Kathy Bjornestad Angela Butts Colleen Courtney

Karen Disney Bailee Fremont Marian Haas

Lindsay Hansen Blake Hunkins Tina Inghram

Todd Klopp Abbie Love Susan Kostenbauer

Jerlyn Marchant Tammy Needham Trevor Olson

Calvin Dobesh Kelsey Ludemann Marcy Williamson

SUNDANCE SECONDARY SCHOOL

Greta Crawford Julie Cross Lisa Dutton

Justin Gonzales Stephanie Grubb James Halverson

Todd Hickman Lance Hofland Tobea Miller-Ayer

Gerri Moore Mason Neiman Sheryl O’Connor

Mary Jayne Jordan Alice Willey

DISTRICT-WIDE SPECIAL EDUCATION

Kassie Clements Joy Bell Moore Coleen Letellier

Lisa Richter Julie Stephany Kim Eymer

Angela Olson James Benvenga Kate Meints

Susan Wilson Kameryn Towell Alyson Nelson

Beth Masten Tiffany Johnson Lydia Guthmiller

Motion carried. Chairman Marchant returned to the meeting and resumed his duties.

RECOGNITION Crook County School Board members want to recognize the following students for their performance or accomplishments:

Congratulations, James Boswell, for winning a silver medal!

Congratulations, Lauren Haiar and Jazmine Motely, for being chosen to attend the University of Wyoming Summer Institute in Laramie this summer!

Congratulations, Lauren Haiar and Austin Brownrigg, for their success at the Wyoming State Poetry Out Loud competition!

Congratulations, Emma Tinsley, for a job well-done as a Wyoming legislative intern!

DISCUSSION Discussion was held about CCSD#1 teacherages: a house in Hulett; a mobile home in Sundance; and 5 houses and 3 mobile homes in Moorcroft. Detailed information will be sent to board members for their review.

A question was asked about repayment of tuition reimbursement when/if an employee leaves CCSD#1 after receiving a master’s degree. Superintendent Broderson has repayment examples from other districts. He will share these findings with board members.

ADJOURN-

MENT Motion was made by Trustee Mills and seconded by Trustee Pearson to adjourn the meeting at 8:45 PM.

______________________________ ______________________________

Chairman Clerk