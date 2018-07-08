Crook County School District No. 1 – June 28

MINUTES of SPECIAL MEETING

BOARD of TRUSTEES

CROOK COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT #1

CALL TO

ORDER A special meeting of the Board of Trustees of Crook County School District #1 was held in Sundance, WY, on Thursday, June 28, 2018, at the hour of 4:13 PM at the central office.

ROLL CALL The meeting was opened with the following present – Trustee Marlene Edwards. Present by phone – Chairman Brian Marchant; Trustees Rick Gill, Dena Mills, and Chase Williams. Trustees absent – Thayne Gray, Keith Haiar, Josie Pearson, and Ken Rathbun. Administrator present – Mark Broderson, Superintendent.

ADOPTION of

AGENDA Motion was made by Trustee Edwards and seconded by Trustee Gill to adopt the agenda. Motion carried.

BUDGET

AMENDMENT As recommended by the superintendent, motion was made by Trustee Gill and seconded by Trustee Mills to approve the budget transfer of $550,000 from the general fund to a capital projects fund designated as a reserve for equipment depreciation costs. Pamela Garman, Business Manager, answered questions from board members. The school district’s audit firm, Leo Riley & Co., recommended CCSD#1 create a separate fund to finance future equipment purchases, such as school buses, which need to be paid for up front. Motion carried.

FUEL BIDS As recommended by the superintendent, motion was made by Trustee Gill and seconded by Trustee Edwards to award the diesel #2 bid in Sundance to the Sundance Travel Center. Motion carried. A copy of the bid results is attached and becomes a part of these minutes.

ADJOURN-

MENT Motion was made by Trustee Williams and seconded by Trustee Edwards to adjourn the meeting at 4:24 PM.

Chairman Clerk