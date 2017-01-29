Crook County School District No. 1 – Jan. 16

CROOK COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT #1

MINUTES of MEETING

BOARD of TRUSTEES

CALL TO

ORDER The regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of Crook County School District #1 was held in Hulett, WY, Monday, January 16, 2017, at the hour of 6:00 PM at the Hulett School.

ROLL CALL The meeting opened with the following present: Chairman Brian Marchant; Trustees Don Clonch, Marlene Edwards, Rick Gill, Thayne Gray, Keith Haiar, Dena Mills, Josie Pearson, and Ken Rathbun. No trustees absent. Administrators present – Mark Broderson, Superintendent; Teresa Brown, Director of Curriculum; Sandra L. Neiman, Director of Special Education; Linda Wolfskill, Hulett School Principal; Jason Moss, Moorcroft K8 Principal; Brian Brandon, Moorcroft K8 Assistant Principal; Becky Waters, Moorcroft High School Principal; and Brian Hartwig, Sundance Elementary Principal

APPROVAL of

MINUTES Motion was made by Trustee Gill and seconded by Trustee Mills to approve the minutes of the last regular meeting. Motion carried. Motion was made by Trustee Pearson and seconded by Trustee Edwards to approve the minutes of the special meeting held on January 9, 2017. Motion carried.

ADOPTION OF

AGENDA Motion was made by Trustee Rathbun and seconded by Trustee Gray to have the construction report during the superintendent’s report and also move the executive session before the action items, in order to discuss personnel issues, and then to adopt the agenda. Motion carried.

VISITORS Trustee Mills presented a retirement plaque to Luern Wood and thanked her for 22 years of service to the staff and students of Crook County School District!

FINANCIAL Motion was made by Trustee Haiar and seconded by Trustee Gill to approve the financial reports as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSTRUCTION (during Superintendent’s Report)

BOCES No BOCES report.

BOCHES Trustee Haiar reported on a BOCHES teleconference meeting last week and said another one is scheduled in March.

SPECIAL PROGRAMS

Teresa Brown handed out data compiled from 224 teacher evaluation walk throughs. She informed board members that this system of evaluation provides immediate feedback to teachers, and they view the walk throughs as a good system. Discussion was held, and questions were asked and answered about the process.

Teresa Brown and Brian Hartwig handed out the Strategic Plan for 2015-2020, a document which has been condensed to a single page from its previous format. They told board members it is a working document which has received input from the leadership team, as well as Chairman Marchant and Trustees Mills and Clonch. Teresa and Brian asked board members for additional suggestions before finalizing the document and sending out posters to each school building.

Teresa Brown also handed out the Historic Barns of Crook County, WY book, compiled by Bear Lodge High School students, for board members to examine; she said they are for sale, and Trustee Pearson offered to purchase one for the Crook County Library Wyoming Room.

PRINCIPALS Brian Hartwig, Becky Waters, Linda Wolfskill, and Jason Moss reported on academic and extra-curricular activities in their buildings.

SUPERINTENDENT

Mark Broderson, Superintendent, informed board members

On the status of two Moorcroft construction projects – a retaining wall and the outdoor track

The legislative bill 0058 which contains funds for the demolition of the old central office building is moving forward

The adjacent land purchase in Moorcroft is moving forward

Staff members are very receptive to an alternative school calendar; comments have been positive

SHS had an ALiCE Training last week

The State of Wyoming is looking at educational budget cuts, as well as new methods to generate revenue

Glenrock moved down one class size this year; Moorcroft won a wrestling match against Glenrock last week

He will be out of the office on Thursday & Friday to attend the NE District Superintendents’ Conference in UCross

Last Saturday night a bus driver from Laramie called to ask for help because the bus had broken down and was at the Sundance Travel Plaza; Mr. Broderson relayed the request for help to Robert Wagner, the school district’s mechanic. Robert immediately left his house to help and had them on the road within an hour. Thanks, Robert!!

CONSENT

AGENDA Chairman Marchant asked if any board member would like any item removed from the Consent Agenda.

Motion was made by Trustee Haiar and seconded by Trustee Edwards to approve the Consent Agenda:

To approve the bill listing and to issue warrants in payment thereof.

To approve 2016-17 hiring:

Cora Fitzgerald – Hulett Elementary After School Program Part-time Para Doug Price – Beulah Bus Route (.5) Morning Merle Lossing – Beulah Bus Route (.5) Afternoon Stephannie Garnica – Hulett School Part-time Custodian

To approve 2016-17 extra-duty contracts:

Amy Soriano – Sundance HS Junior Class Sponsor (.5) LouAnn Cornett – Hulett School JH Boys’ Basketball Coach

Motion carried.

RECESS &

EXECUTIVE

SESSION Motion was made by Trustee Gray and seconded by Trustee Pearson to take a five-minute recess at 6:38 PM before going into executive session at 6:43 to discuss personnel issues. Motion carried.

REGULAR

SESSION Chairman Marchant called the meeting back into regular session at 7:00 PM.

RESIGNATION As recommended by the superintendent, motion was made by Trustee Rathbun and seconded by Trustee Pearson to approve the resignation of Kristen Brindza as Hulett School Counselor effective January 31, 2017. Motion carried.

POLICIES As recommended by the superintendent, motion was made by Trustee Gray and seconded by Trustee Mills to approve the second reading of:

Policy EHAAL – Unique User Identification Policy EHAAM – Evaluation of Technology Security

Motion carried. A copy of each policy is attached and becomes a part of these minutes.

As recommended by the superintendent, motion was made by Trustee Gill and seconded by Trustee Mills to approve the first reading of:

Policy EHAAC – E-mail Security

Motion carried. A copy of the policy is attached and becomes a part of these minutes.

HIRING Motion was made by Trustee Pearson and seconded by Trustee Clonch to approve hiring Mark Broderson as superintendent for the 2017-18 school year; his salary will remain the same. Motion carried.

RECOGNITION Crook County School Board members want to recognize the following for their performance or accomplishments:

Thank you to Teresa Brown and Brian Hartwig, as well as the rest of the leadership team under Mr. Broderson’s guidance, for helping with the 2015-2020 Strategic Plan!

Thank you to Robert Wagner for going the extra mile!

DISCUSSION Trustee Rathbun, a member of the State Board of Education, attended last week’s meeting in Cheyenne and handed out the Joint Education Committee – Subcommittee on Education Deficit Reduction Options summary. Discussion was held about the steep decline in state revenues and how it affects school funding.

ADJOURN-

MENT Motion was made by Trustee Haiar and seconded by Trustee Clonch to adjourn the meeting at 7:25 PM.

