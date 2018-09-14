Crook County School District – Aug. 20

MINUTES of MEETING

BOARD of TRUSTEES

CROOK COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT #1

CALL TO

ORDER The regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of Crook County School District #1 was held in Sundance, WY, Monday, August 20, 2018, at the hour of 6:00 PM at central office.

ROLL CALL The meeting opened with the following present: Chairman Brian Marchant; Trustees Marlene Edwards, Rick Gill, Thayne Gray, Keith Haiar, Josie Pearson, Ken Rathbun, and Chase Williams. Trustees absent – Dena Mills. Administrators present – Mark Broderson, Superintendent; Sandra L. Neiman, Director of Special Education; Linda Wolfskill, Hulett School Principal; Teresa Brown, Moorcroft K8 Principal; Brian Hartwig, Sundance Elementary Principal; and Jim O’Connor, Sundance Secondary Principal.

APPROVAL of

MINUTES Motion was made by Trustee Gill and seconded by Trustee Williams to approve the minutes of the last regular meeting. Motion carried.

ADOPTION of

AGENDA Motion was made by Trustee Rathbun and seconded by Trustee Haiar to adopt the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

VISITORS No visitors asked to address the board.

FINANCIAL Motion was made by Trustee Edwards and seconded by Trustee Rathbun to approve the financial statements as submitted. Motion carried.

BOCES/BOCHES

SPECIAL PROGRAMS No reports.

PRINCIPALS Brian Hartwig, Jim O’Connor, Teresa Brown, and Linda Wolfskill gave enrollment totals and reported they had a good first day of school with students!

SUPERINTENDENT

Mark Broderson, Superintendent, informed board members that

District enrollment is up about 70 students

Sports practices started last week

He will attend a NE District Superintendents’ Meeting on Sept 5 and the issues which will be discussed

The Moorcroft High School office remodel project cost just under $30,000

At the July meeting, board members asked him to research whether concurrent enrollment can only be provided through Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington. He asked community education coordinators, Melissa Buckmiller and Brittany Lenz, and the answer is yes. Wyoming is divided into six service areas for state community colleges. Crook County is in the eastern section where dual enrollment is offered through EWC. If students need a class not offered through EWC, the community education coordinators will make accommodations for students to take the course from a neighboring community college.

Board members also asked if more academic classes, instead of crafts, could be offered through community education. The coordinators will put that as their first priority for the 2018-19 school year.

The Moorcroft High School parking lot project has been divided into two phases to speed up the process; the second part of the project concerns the road, easements, and possible purchase of property adjacent to the school

Hail damage report: all glasswork repairs are complete; most of the body work is finished; and bids are out to replace the roof at central office

No offers have been received to purchase Bear Lodge High School; he asked for the board’s OK to list the property with a realtor

Senator Driskill approached him on behalf of the VFW, who are interested in purchasing the BLHS property but do not have adequate funding

Laurel Ballard, WDE Student & Teacher Resources Team Supervisor, visited the district last week to discuss the new computer science standards with him and several staff members; WY schools must be compliant by 2023, so it is currently a work in progress

EXECUTIVE

SESSION Motion was made by Trustee Pearson and seconded by Trustee Haiar to go into executive session at 6:17 PM to discuss personnel, confidential student information, and possible litigation issues. Motion carried.

REGULAR

SESSION Chairman Marchant called the regular meeting back into session at 6:51 PM.

CONSENT

AGENDA Chairman Marchant asked if any board member would like any item removed from the Consent Agenda.

Trustee Gray asked to remove Item K4.

Trustee Williams asked to remove Item L1.

Motion was made by Trustee Gray and seconded by Trustee Gill to approve the remaining items on the Consent Agenda, minus K4 and L1.

To approve the bill listing and to issue warrants in payment thereof.

To appoint secondary principals as official WHSAA representatives for the 2018-19 WHSAA Membership Resolution.

To approve the use agreement with Crook County Food Pantry.

To approve 2018-19 special education related services contracts with NE WY BOCES:

Occupational Therapy Consultation & Training

To approve a 2018 summer stipend:

Jesse Hinkhouse – MK8 Curriculum Planning

To approve 2018-19 hiring:

Gary McDowell – Moorcroft Bus Route Driver Skylar Carsrud – Sundance Secondary Social Studies Teacher Barbara Chiles – Moorcroft K8 Part-time Title 1 Para Sandra Holland – Moorcroft K8 Part-time Custodian Kayla Caylor – Moorcroft K8 Teacher

To approve 2018-19 student attendance agreements:

Carter County District #56, MT

To approve 2018-19 isolation applications:

Judd & Latrisha Bilbrey Ben & Lori Garman Doug & Rolene Halbmaier Guy & Shanna Howell Beth McCollum Shaun & Sherri Moeller Katie Moody Charity Northup Brittany Richard John & Julie Ridinger Rene Shirley DJ & Natalie Wolfskill Diana Wood Nicole Leveque

To approve 2018-19 maintenance isolation applications:

Justin & Charlee Kuhbacher Chris & Stephanie Marchant

To approve 2018-19 requests to home school:

Emery & Cassie Bennett Brad & Bonnie Busenitz Ted & Sherri Davis Dale & CheRae Fremont Rodney & Tonya Throckmorton Darby & Laura Whisler Jason & Cindy Kipp Micaela Reeves Shane & Gail Mix

To approve 2018-19 extra-duty contracts:

Cayla Watson – Sundance Cross Country Coach (.75) Julie Cross – Sundance Cross Country Coach (.25) Ben Stoddard – Sundance JH Football Coach ITEM REMOVED Nathan Towell – Moorcroft High School Assistant Volleyball Coach LaNae Curr – Moorcroft JH Volleyball Coach Natalie Warga – Moorcroft JH Volleyball Coach Kevin Connors – Moorcroft Fall Golf Shelly Westover – Hulett High School Assistant Volleyball Coach Shelly Westover – Hulett JH Boys’ BB Coach Jaycee Garman – Hulett High School Girls’ Assistant Basketball Coach Dane Grondin – Moorcroft Extra Instrumental (.5) & Extra Vocal (.5)

ITEM REMOVED.

Motion carried.

Motion was made by Trustee Gray to disprove an extra-duty contract for Dustin Petz as Moorcroft High School Activities Supervisor. Motion failed for lack of a second.

Motion was made by Trustee Rathbun and seconded by Trustee Gill to approve Dustin Petz as Moorcroft High School Activities Supervisor. Trustee Gray stated his opposition to assigning the counselor to the extra duty. Superintendent Broderson reported this position has been advertised, but no applications were received; he expects to transition this extra-duty contract to a new teacher next year. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Trustee Edwards and seconded by Trustee Gill to approve Randi Faeth as an independent contractor for the Sundance High School assistant golf coach 2018-19 extra-duty contract. Motion carried.

BUS ROUTES The district transportation coordinators: Deb Bush, Hulett; Cheryl Studie, Moorcroft; and Deb Davis, Sundance, informed board members of the planned routes for this school year. As recommended by the superintendent, motion was made by Trustee Pearson and seconded by Trustee Haiar to approve 2018-19 bus routes as presented at tonight’s meeting. Motion carried.

RECOGNITION Crook County School Board members want to recognize the following for their performance or accomplishments:

Thank you to custodians – we appreciate them! Nice job keeping the buildings and grounds looking great!

Will Inghram, SHS student, who qualified in junior showmanship (through the American Kennel Club), for an invitation to the Westminster Dog Show in New York City in February of 2019!!

Shout out to all teachers for making curriculum changes to accommodate moving from a five-day week to a four-day week!

DISCUSSION Discussion was held about the small pool of Moorcroft bus drivers and subs and the difference in wages and health insurance benefits between Crook and Campbell school districts.

ADJOURN-

MENT Motion was made by Trustee Williams and seconded by Trustee Gill to adjourn the meeting at 7:09 PM. Motion carried.

