Crook County School District – Aug. 1

Crook County School District No. 1 Board Meeting

CALL TO ORDER – A special meeting of the Board of Trustees of Crook County School District #1 was held in Sundance, WY, on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at the hour of 4 p.m. at the central office.

ROLL CALL – The meeting was opened with the following present: Chairman Brian Marchant; Trustees Rick Gill and Ken Rathbun; by phone Trustees Don Clonch, Marlene Edwards, and Dena Mills. Trustees absent – Thayne Gray, Keith Haiar, and Josie Pearson. Administrator present – Mark Broderson, Superintendent.

ADOPTION OF AGENDA – Motion was made by Trustee Rathbun and seconded by Trustee Gill to adopt the agenda. Motion carried.

BID – As recommended by the superintendent and Tom Necklason, motion was made by Trustee Gill and seconded by Trustee Rathbun to accept the base bid lump sum ($152,000) for demolition of the old central office building plus Alternate #2 for the landfill debris leveling ($7000) from Timberline Services, Inc., of Sundance, WY, which bid will total $159,000. Discussion was held. It was noted that Alternate #1 – boiler building demolition lump sum is the financial responsibility of the county and will be paid by Crook County, not CCSD#1. Motion carried. A copy of the bid results is attached and becomes a part of these minutes.

As recommended by the superintendent and Tom Necklason, motion was made by Trustee Rathbun and seconded by Trustee Gill to accept the base bid lump sum of $132,900 for asbestos abatement of the old central office building from Safe Tech, Inc. of Billings, MT. It is noted that Alternate #1 – the boiler building asbestos abatement is also the financial responsibility of Crook County, not CCSD#1. Discussion was held. Tom Necklason informed board members asbestos abatement of old central office is expected to be complete by September 30; demolition is expected to be complete by November 10. Motion carried. A copy of the bid results is attached and becomes a part of these minutes.

ADJOURNMENT – Motion was made by Trustee Rathbun and seconded by Trustee Gill to adjourn the meeting at 4:07 p.m.