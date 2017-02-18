Crook County School District #1 Special Meeting – Feb. 6

CALL TO ORDER – A special meeting of the Board of Trustees of Crook County School District #1 was held in Sundance, WY, on Monday, February 6, 2017, at the hour of 4 p.m. at central office.

ROLL CALL – The meeting was opened with the following present: Chairman Brian Marchant; Trustees Don Clonch, Marlene Edwards, Rick Gill, Dena Mills, Josie Pearson and Ken Rathbun. Administrator present – Mark Broderson, Superintendent.

ADOPTION OF AGENDA – Motion was made by Trustee Edwards and seconded by Trustee Clonch to adopt the agenda. Motion carried.

EXECUTIVE SESSION – Motion was made by Trustee Mills and seconded by Trustee Rathbun to go into executive session at 4:06 p.m. to discuss budget, personnel and land issues. Motion carried.

ARRIVAL – Trustee Gray arrived at 4:17 p.m. Trustee Haiar arrived at 4:28 p.m.

REGULAR SESSION – Chairman Marchant called the meeting back into regular session at 5:47 p.m.

ADJOURNMENT – Chairman Marchant adjourned the meeting at 5:48 p.m.