Crook County School District #1 Board of Trustees – Dec. 19

CALL TO ORDER – The regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of Crook County School District #1 was held in Sundance, WY, Monday, December 19, 2016, at the hour of 6 p.m. at central office.

ROLL CALL – The meeting opened with the following present: Vice-Chairman Josie Pearson; Trustees Marlene Edwards, Rick Gill, Dena Mills, and Ken Rathbun. Trustee absent – Don Clonch, Thayne Gray, Keith Haiar, and Brian Marchant. Administrator present – Mark Broderson, Superintendent.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES – Motion was made by Trustee Mills and seconded by Trustee Edwards to approve the minutes of the last regular meeting. Motion carried.

ADOPTION OF AGENDA – Motion was made by Trustee Rathbun and seconded by Trustee Mills to adopt the agenda. Motion carried.

REORGANIZATION –

Chairman: Mark Hughes, CCSD#1 Attorney, acted as Chairman Pro Tem until a chairman was voted into office.

Trustee Rathbun nominated Chairman Marchant to remain chairman. Motion was made by Trustee Rathbun and seconded by Trustee Edwards to cast a unanimous ballot for Trustee Marchant. Motion carried. Trustee Marchant was voted into office as Chairman.

Vice-Chairman: Trustee Mills nominated Trustee Gill. Motion was made by Trustee Mills and seconded by Trustee Edwards to cast a unanimous ballot for Trustee Gill. Motion carried. Trustee Gill was voted into office as Vice-Chairman. Mark Hughes turned the meeting over to Vice-Chairman Gill.

Clerk: Trustee Rathbun nominated Trustee Mills. Motion was made by Trustee Rathbun and seconded by Trustee Edwards to cast a unanimous ballot for Trustee Mills. Motion carried. Trustee Mills was voted into office as Clerk.

Treasurer: Trustee Mills nominated Trustee Rathbun. Motion was made by Trustee Mills and seconded by Trustee Edwards to cast a unanimous ballot for Trustee Rathbun. Trustee Rathbun was voted into office as Treasurer.

Appointments: Motion was made by Trustee Mills and seconded by Trustee Rathbun to keep the appointments 1-8 as currently listed: 1. Federal Projects Officer – Superintendent; 2. Title IX Officer – Superintendent; 3. Surplus Property Officer – Superintendent; 4. Attendance Officers – Building Principals; 5. Official Newspapers – Wyoming Pioneer, Moorcroft Leader, Sundance Times; 6. School Attorney – Mark Hughes; 7. Bank Depositories – Summit National Bank of Hulett, Pinnacle Bank of Moorcroft, Sundance State Bank, WY Government Investment Fund; 8. Audit Firm – Leo Riley & Co.

Motion carried.

Trustee Edwards nominated Trustee Pearson to remain BOCES representative. Motion was made by Trustee Edwards and seconded by Trustee Rathbun to cast a unanimous vote for Trustee Pearson. Motion carried. Trustee Pearson was appointed the Northeast Wyoming BOCES representative.

Trustee Mills nominated Trustee Pearson to remain as legislative liaison. Motion was made by Trustee Rathbun and seconded by Trustee Mills to cast a unanimous vote for Trustee Pearson. Motion carried. Trustee Pearson was appointed the legislative liaison.

Trustee Pearson nominated Trustee Haiar to remain as BOCHES representative. Motion was made by Trustee Pearson and seconded by Trustee Rathbun to cast a unanimous vote for Trustee Haiar. Motion carried. Trustee Haiar was appointed the EWC BOCHES representative.

Motion was made by Trustee Pearson and seconded by Trustee Rathbun to appoint Trustees Ken Rathbun, Marlene Edwards, Don Clonch, and Dena Mills to the 2017-18 Salary Committee. Trustee Clonch will be contacted to see if he accepts this appointment; Trustee Edwards and Mills agreed to the appointment. Trustee Rathbun will serve on the salary committee as Treasurer for the CCSD#1 Board of Trustees. Motion carried.

VISITORS – None asked to address the board.

FINANCIAL – Pamela Garman, Business Manager, introduced Paul Stille, Leo Riley & Co. auditor, who went over the school district’s 2015-16 audit results. Motion was made by Trustee Rathbun and seconded by Trustee Mills to approve the December financial reports and the 2015-16 audit findings as submitted by Leo Riley & Co. Motion carried.

CONSTRUCTION – Tom Necklason, owner representative,

Handed out and went over engineer estimates for a retaining wall at Moorcroft High School with a projected cost of $329,000

Handed out and went over probable construction costs to upgrade the MHS outdoor track with a projected cost of $760,000

Informed board members that work on the Sundance High School football field/athletic complex is shut down until next spring

BOCES – Trustee Pearson gave a summary of the November meeting held during the WSBA 2016 Annual Conference in Casper; she will attend the December meeting this Thursday.

SUPERINTENDENT – Mark Broderson, Superintendent, informed board members

He and Kathy Lenz, Sundance City Clerk, traveled to Cheyenne to attend the Joint Appropriations Committee meeting; the $1 million request for funding to demolish the old central office building was approved and made it through the legislative committee; CCSD#1 is getting close to finishing the funding; he and Kathy will continue to monitor the bill to make sure this request remains with the bill.

CCSD#1 has a signed land purchase agreement for the 14.5 acres adjacent to MHS; the School Facilities Commission has scheduled land appraisals; parking and a ROPES course are possible uses for the space

It has been proposed to discontinue working with Sandstrom Architects to complete the new Sundance Elementary School project and work directly with sub-contractors

He has attended 4 Christmas concerts this month and the Moorcroft music program/art show

MHS wrestlers beat the Gillette team!

CONSENT AGENDA – Vice-Chairman Gill asked if any board member would like an item removed from the Consent Agenda.

Motion was made by Trustee Mills and seconded by Trustee Edwards to approve the Consent Agenda:

To approve the bill listing and to issue warrants in payment thereof.

To approve a $10,000 bond for treasurer subject to receiving bond in the name of Ken Rathbun, the newly elected treasurer.

To approve 2016-17 hiring: 1. Vickie Schommer – Sundance Elementary part-time special education para

To approve 2016-17 extra-duty contracts: 1. Charles Bauman – Hulett JH Girls’ Basketball Coach; 2. Lance Hofland – Sundance HS After School Study Skills

To approve EWC Non-Credit Instructors: 1. Todd Hickman – Sundance – Laser Engraving; 2. Holly Eisenberger – Moorcroft – Fashion Scarves

Motion carried.

LEASE AGREEMENT – Motion was made by Trustee Rathbun and seconded by Trustee Mills to table approval of the proposed lease agreement with the Town of Moorcroft to use its gym. Attorney Hughes informed board members that the town’s mayor requested additional revisions to the agreement. Motion carried.

POLICIES – As recommended by the superintendent, motion was made by Trustee Rathbun and seconded by Trustee Mills to approve the first reading of: 1. Policy EHAAL – Unique User Identification, 2. Policy EHAAM – Evaluation of Technology Security

Motion carried. A copy of each policy is attached and becomes a part of these minutes.

PROCUREMENT CARDS – As recommended by the superintendent, motion was made by Trustee Pearson and seconded by Trustee Mills to approve the resolution authorizing issuance of individual procurement cards. Pamela Garman explained to board members the cards will be sent with coaches to use for student travel and meals. It will be a trial run to see how well this process works. Motion carried.

ADDITION TO AGENDA – Motion was made by Trustee Mills and seconded by Trustee Rathbun to approve an extra-duty Hulett JH girls’ coaching contract for LouAnn Cornett. Board members were informed that the season ended before all paperwork was submitted; however, all parties want the issue resolved before Christmas. Motion carried.

RECOGNITION – Crook County School Board members want to recognize the following for their performance or accomplishments:

Thank you, Pamela Garman, for getting us through this year’s audit!

Thank you, Mr. Broderson, for driving Trustee Edwards to Casper so she could attend the WSBA 2016 Annual Conference – she appreciates the opportunity to attend such a worthwhile and informative conference

Congratulations to Hulett students Tracen Mills, Maggie Geil, and Katie Cooley for qualifying for All Northwest Music in Bellevue, WA, in February, and to their music teacher, Lila Kennah, for her work with the students!

Thank you, Tom Necklason and helpers, for all the hard work that went into getting this building ready to be the new central office – amazing job!

DISCUSSION – Has the school district received rebate money from Amazon? Mrs. Garman said yes.

RECESS – Motion was made by Trustee Pearson and seconded by Trustee Mills to take a recess at 7:05 p.m. Motion carried.

REGULAR SESSION – Vice-Chairman Gill called the meeting back into order at 7:14 p.m.

EXECUTIVE SESSION – Motion was made by Trustee Pearson and seconded by Trustee Mills to go into executive session at 7:15 p.m. to discuss personnel. Motion carried.

REGULAR SESSION – Vice-Chairman Gill called the meeting back into regular session at 7:37 p.m.

TERMINATION – As recommended by the superintendent, motion was made by Trustee Rathbun and seconded by Trustee Mills to terminate classified employment of Kathy Sigel. Motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT – Motion was made by Trustee Pearson and seconded by Trustee Edwards to adjourn the meeting at 7:39 p.m.