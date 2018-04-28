Crook County School District #1 Board of Trustees

CALL TO ORDER – The regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of Crook County School District #1 was held in Moorcroft, WY, Monday, April 16, 2018, at the hour of 6 p.m. at the Moorcroft K8 School.

ROLL CALL – The meeting opened with the following present: Chairman Brian Marchant; Trustees Marlene Edwards, Rick Gill, Thayne Gray, Keith Haiar, Dena Mills, Ken Rathbun, and Chase Williams. Trustee absent – Josie Pearson. Administrators present – Mark Broderson, Superintendent; Linda Wolfskill, Hulett Principal; Teresa Brown, Moorcroft K8 Principal; Becky Waters, Moorcroft High School Principal; Brian Hartwig, Sundance Elementary Principal; and Jim O’Connor, Sundance Secondary Principal.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES – Motion was made by Trustee Edwards and seconded by Trustee Haiar to approve the minutes of the last regular meeting. Motion carried.

ADOPTION OF AGENDA – Motion was made by Trustee Mills and seconded by Trustee Rathbun to adopt the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

VISITORS – Birch Negaard, Sundance High School parent, asked board members to revise Policy GCF and its guide, GCF-R (Hiring, Retention, and Promotion) so Greta Crawford, as a retiring employee, will not be required to take a one-year break from employment as required by this policy. Mr. Negaard said he is a representative for SHS parents who would like Mrs. Crawford to coach volleyball during the 2018-19 school year.

Moorcroft seventh grade students from Mrs. Kinnick’s life science class: Callie Williamson, Shawna Charlson, Madison Riddle, Kailee Gill, Gavin Reynolds, Talissa Fischbach, HayLeigh Fenner, Paesyn Stewart, and Jacob Gromann gave a presentation about a unit they studied on food webs and chains; their research culminated with owl pellet dissection. Jackson Phillips, fourth grade MK8 student, demonstrated his STEM Club project to board members before the meeting.

Chairman Marchant used this time to acknowledge and thank Dalari Bentley-Stillman, who taught for 36 years and will retire at the end of this school year; Trustee Gray presented her with an engraved acrylic apple.

Chairman Marchant also thanked Debra DeWitt (33 years) and Mary Farnsworth (40 years); they will retire at the end of this school year; Trustee Williams presented both teachers with an engraved acrylic apple.

Board members and members of the audience stood to applaud and congratulate each of the individuals!

Jerry Fischbach was unable to attend tonight’s meeting. Trustee Gray will personally deliver Mr. Fischbach’s apple to thank him for his 30 years with the district.

FINANCIAL – Motion was made by Trustee Gray and seconded by Trustee Gill to approve the financial reports as submitted. Motion carried.

BOCES – No report.

SPECIAL PROGRAMS – Teresa Brown informed board members that she had finished the desk audit and corrective action plan for the Consolidated Grant; the grant is on a three-year monitoring review cycle.

PRINCIPALS – Teresa Brown, Becky Waters, Brian Hartwig, and Jim O’Connor spoke about academic and extra-curricular events in their schools, as well as the WDE state assessment team on-site visit next week to look at testing protocols and procedures. Principals hope the weather will cooperate for the upcoming track meets and golf tournaments this spring!

SUPERINTENDENT – Mark Broderson, Superintendent, informed board members that

The district is still waiting on state funding information; he will schedule a salary committee meeting when the actual numbers are available

The Wyoming Health Fair blood draw had 85% employee/spouse participation!

The PREC project to move a power line pole at the SHS track is progressing but not completed

The scheduled WDE state assessment team visit next week occurs every four years to review the schools’ testing protocols and procedures

The purpose of the April 24 curriculum workshop is to schedule a time for district-wide teacher leaders, in their content areas, to road map curriculum standards and objectives for next school year

The district was given a survey with three choices, and CCSD#1 chose the current accreditation process

Board members are welcome to attend the May 2 leadership team workshop at the Golf Club at Devils Tower where the administrators will work on strategic long-range plans and goals

The April 13 in-service was changed to May 11 due to storm predictions; board members are welcome to attend

The next meeting of the WY State Board of Education is April 19 & 20 in Gillette; Trustee Rathbun is a member

Track meets have been slow due to inclement weather

An appraisal for the Bear Lodge High School building and lot is scheduled this month; he hopes to have the results in May so the district can move forward with sale of the property

May 7-11 is national Teacher Appreciation Week. The school cafeterias will provide a sack lunch for every district employee in honor of their efforts.

EXECUTIVE SESSION – Motion was made by Trustee Gray and seconded by Trustee Williams to go into executive session at 6:31 p.m. to discuss personnel. Motion carried.

REGULAR SESSION – Chairman Marchant called the regular meeting back into session at 6:57 p.m.

CONSENT AGENDA – Chairman Marchant asked if any board member would like any item removed from the Consent Agenda.

Trustee Rathbun asked to remove B1.

Trustee Gray asked to remove G2, 3 and 4.

Motion was made by Trustee Gill and seconded by Trustee Gray to approve the remaining items on the Consent Agenda, minus B1, G2, G3 and G4.

To approve the bill listing and to issue warrants in payment thereof.

To approve Sundance EWC non-credit instructors: 1. ITEM REMOVED; 2. Charity Lindholm – Kids’ Dance Class 2

To approve district-wide driver’s instructor for summer, 2018: 1. Randi Faeth

To approve extra-duty/mentor contracts: 1. Andrea Wood – Moorcroft HS Junior Class Sponsor (.5); 2. Nathan Towell – Moorcroft HS Junior Class Sponsor (.25); 3. Darcy Sams – Moorcroft HS Junior Class Sponsor (.25); 4. Astrid Teter – Hulett School Mentor Teacher

To approve resignations: 1. Tracey Hickman – Central Office Part-time Custodian; 2. C. Mason Neiman – Sundance Secondary Language Arts Teacher

To approve summer 2018 grounds maintenance hiring: 1. Hulett – Roy Bush; 2. District-wide – Tessa Garman; 3. Sundance HS – Steve Wilson

To approve 2018-19 certified hiring: 1. Chelsey Blasczyk – Sundance Secondary Science Teacher; 2. ITEM REMOVED; 3. ITEM REMOVED; 4. ITEM REMOVED; 5. Felicia Sams – Moorcroft High School Family & Consumer Science Teacher; 6. Travis Santistevan – Moorcroft High School Industrial Arts Teacher; 7. Joshua Haaland – Moorcroft High School Physical Education/Health Teacher

To approve retirement at the end of the 2017-18 school year: 1. Kathy Zimmerschied – Hulett School Cook

To approve hiring for 2017-18: 1. Betty Grinsell – Central Office Part-time Custodian

Motion carried.

Motion was made by Trustee Rathbun and seconded by Trustee Gill to approve payment for Sundance EWC non-credit instructor, Todd Hickman, for Laser Engraving Stainless Tumbler Mugs and Last Name Wood Slice classes, contingent upon correction of the dollar amount on the contract for the tumbler mugs. Motion carried. It was confirmed on April 17 that the $400 amount on the contract is correct; the two different costs for the class were determined by the size of the mug. The class charge for small mugs was $25, and the class charge for the larger mugs was $30.

Motion was made by Trustee Gray and seconded by Trustee Haiar to approve hiring the following Moorcroft K8 certified staff for the 2018-19 school year:

Caitlyn Dowling – Moorcroft K8 Kindergarten Teacher

Alyssa Ann-Marie Brown – Moorcroft K8 1st Grade Teacher

Jesse Hinkhouse – Moorcroft K8 2nd Grade Teacher

Trustee Gray asked about the hiring process. Principal Brown said interviews were conducted by a team consisting of herself and three additional staff members. There were eight interviews scheduled for April 2. Due to inclement weather, the applicants were not able to travel to Moorcroft; therefore, interviews were conducted through Skype or FaceTime. Motion carried.

HIRING – Trustee Gray, Trustee Haiar, and Trustee Rathbun each declared a conflict of interest, left the room, and abstained from discussion or vote. As recommended by the superintendent and building principal, motion was made by Trustee Williams and seconded by Trustee Mills to hire the following classified staff for the 2018-19 school year: HULETT SCHOOL – Julie Bauman, Ted Bears, Debra Bush, Roy Bush, Allie Fedora, Lisa Gantz, Richard Gantz, Stephanie Garnica, Karen Mixon, Roberta Noyce, Vivian Odell, Laurie Oster, Kelly Pannell, Twila Pilcher, Lori Vitto, Kelly Waugh, Melissa Williams, Pauline Jolley, Donna Wolf, Tom Wolf; MOORCROFT K8 – Shone Gray, LuAnn Helmer, Debra Glenn, Kelli Baker, Keona Huckins, Rena Schell, Jamie Timberman, Linda Vandever, Allison VerBurg, Alexis Fowles, Robi Spear, Jeff Larson, Ora Wondercheck, Bonnie Ehresmann, Roxie Gerry, Dena Gonzalez, Dawn Blakeman, Sally Lewis; MOORCROFT HIGH SCHOOL – Johnna Ferguson, Brock Burris, Diana Adolph, Carolyn Feehan, Steve Gerry, Cynthia Gill, Valerie Sweeney, Emily Bryant, Cheryl Studie, Frances DuBeau, Kristine Nelson, Tim Cuthrell, Susan Miner, Angela Rowe, Pamelia Kunz, Sarah Norris, Melissa Buckmiller; SUNDANCE ELEMENTARY – Sarah Ellsbury, Amanda Speidel, Angela Mills, Brenda Klopp, Christy Adams, Wendy Kipp, Natalie Skeens, Shelly Evans, Heidi Stefanich; SUNDANCE SECONDARY – Karen Bennett, Kelly Carter, Joni Ellsbury, Shannon Gaylord, Martha Holloway, Janet Lake, Charity Lindholm , Matt Pangrac, Dustin Peterson, Deb Davis, Leann Bachmann, James Clark, Dawson Haux, Merle Lossing, Charlie Mitts, Laura Newell, Janelle Peterson, Doug Price, Laurie Schell, Brenda Wagner, Steve Wilson, Whitney Cundy, Brittany Lenz; DISTRICT-WIDE SPECIAL EDUCATION – Amy Boswell, Patty Dykes, Jeanine Knapp, Terri McInerney, Annette Holbrook, Savannah Knapp, Amber Mathews, Candie Phillips, Lorena Robinson, Alyson Zimmerschied, Terry Williams, Ann Sundstrom, Kathy Davis, Becky Fossen, Jaylinn Lohr, Michelle McDonald, Peggy Moeller, Lisa Fletcher, Vicki Schommer, Terrell Buckman, Andrea Humphrey, Shelley Kerkvliet, Roxanna Lossing, Diane Marshall, Terri Martin, Robert Smith, Amber Kaplan; CENTRAL OFFICE – Sheryl Klocker, Deb Mannetter, Denise Rathbun, Jan Steele, Robert Wagner, Travis Price, Justin Gaskin, Betty Grinsell, Motion carried. Trustees Gray, Haiar, and Rathbun returned to the meeting.

MOORCROFT K8 NEW POSITION – Motion was made by Trustee Williams and seconded by Trustee Mills to approve adding a new Moorcroft K8 early elementary teacher position due to high enrollment projections for next school year. Motion carried. Motion was made by Trustee Rathbun and seconded by Trustee Gill to hire Alondra Munoz for the 2018-19 school year to fill the certified position. Ms. Munoz will teach first grade. Motion carried.

LAWNMOWER BID – As recommended by Tom Necklason, Facilities & Maintenance, motion was made by Trustee Gray and seconded by Trustee Haiar to accept the bid from Chain Saw Center, Spearfish, SD, for three Scag Turf Tiger II 72” velocity cutting deck zero turn lawn mowers and two mounted grass catchers with a trade in allowance for a total cost of $35,293. Motion carried. A copy of the bid is attached and becomes a part of these minutes.

POLICY REVISIONS – As recommended by the superintendent, motion was made by Trustee Mills and seconded by Trustee Rathbun to approve a revision to Policy BD – Board Meetings. The revision changes the February board meeting back to a Monday because school will now be held on President’s Day. Mr. Hughes also suggested a clerical correction in the next paragraph; the change will be incorporated. Motion carried. A copy of the policy is attached and becomes a part of these minutes.

As recommended by the superintendent, motion was made by Trustee Gray and seconded by Trustee Haiar to approve a revision to Policy GCBD – Professional Staff Leaves and Absences. The revision reduces personal days for certified staff from 3 days per year to 2 days per year due to fewer student/teacher contact days in the adopted 2018-19 school calendar; the calendar has a four-day week for students. Motion carried. A copy of the policy is attached and becomes a part of these minutes.

As recommended by the superintendent, motion was made by Trustee Mills and seconded by Trustee Williams to approve a revision to Policy GDBE – Support Staff Vacations. The revision changes the paid holiday for year-round support staff from President’s Day to the Monday after Easter. Motion carried. A copy of the policy is attached and becomes a part of these minutes.

SECONDARY STUDENT HANDBOOK – As recommended by the superintendent, motion was made by Trustee Gill and seconded by Trustee Mills to approve the 2018-19 secondary student handbook as presented at tonight’s meeting. Motion carried.

HULETT GRADUATION – Motion was made by Trustee Mills and seconded by Trustee Haiar to allow Hulett to move its graduation time from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Hulett seniors requested moving the time to later in the day, which will allow all seniors to participate in the graduation ceremony. Motion carried.

PROPERTY – As recommended by the superintendent, motion was made by Trustee Gray and seconded by Trustee Gill approve Tom Necklason, as CCSD#1 owner rep, to move forward in the process to purchase property in Moorcroft from Chris Jespersen as discussed at tonight’s meeting. The property is across from the MHS football field. The school district did not get an appraisal; however, the list price is comparable to other lots in the area. The building on the property will be demolished, and Tom will research the possibility of combining this demolition with the new MHS parking lot project. Attorney Hughes notified the board he also represents Chris Jespersen in the sale of this property. Because the price is established and there is no need for negotiation, board members did not feel this constituted a conflict of interest and told Mr. Hughes to proceed as attorney for both parties. Motion carried.

RECOGNITION – Crook County School Board members want to recognize the following for their performance or accomplishments:

We wish the best of luck to Lauren Haiar, SHS winner of the Wyoming Poetry Out Loud contest, as she travels to the national competition in Washing, DC!

Devin Hodges, Hulett School student, who won second place for her entry in the Federal Junior Duck Stamp Contest!

DISCUSSION – At last month’s meeting, Trustee Pearson asked about the possibility of revising

Board Policy BBFA – Process for Addressing Board Member Violations and Leadership Governance Policy 1.5 – Process for Addressing Board Member Violations. Motion was made by Trustee Haiar to table discussion of these policies until Trustee Pearson is in attendance.

ADJOURNMENT – Motion was made by Trustee Edwards and seconded by Trustee Rathbun to adjourn the meeting at 7:26 p.m. Motion carried.