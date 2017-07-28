Crook County School District #1 Board of Trustees – July 7

CALL TO ORDER – The regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of Crook County School District #1 was held in Sundance, WY, Monday, July 17, 2017, at the hour of 6 p.m. at central office.

ROLL CALL – The meeting opened with the following present: Vice-Chairman Rick Gill; Trustees Thayne Gray, Keith Haiar, Dena Mills, Josie Pearson, and Ken Rathbun. Trustees absent – Don Clonch, Marlene Edwards, and Brian Marchant. Administrator present – Mark Broderson, Superintendent.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES – Motion was made by Trustee Rathbun and seconded by Trustee Gray to approve the minutes of the last regular meeting. Motion carried.

ADOPTION OF AGENDA – Motion was made by Trustee Haiar and seconded by Trustee Pearson to adopt the agenda. Motion carried.

VISITORS – No visitors asked to address the board.

BUDGET HEARING – Pamela Garman, Business Manager, went over the 2017-18 budget with board members and answered their questions. Motion was made by Trustee Mills and seconded by Trustee Pearson to adopt the 2017-18 Budget Appropriation and Levy Resolution. Motion carried. A copy of the 2017-18 budget is attached and becomes a part of these minutes.

FINANCIAL – Motion was made by Trustee Rathbun and seconded by Trustee Mills to approve the monthly financial reports as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSTRUCTION – Tom Necklason, owner rep, updated board members on the SHS athletic complex track; the MHS track resurfacing project; and the MHS retaining wall. He said the old central office has been cleaned out – its contents were moved into the old county shop building owned by the City of Sundance. This land trade has been approved contingent upon demolition of the old central office building. Demolition bids are due July 26; Tom will request a special board meeting around August 1 to approve the bid. A question was asked about remodeling a wing of the new central office for changing rooms and a concession stand; the first home JH football game is September 15.

BOCES – Trustee Pearson was not able to attend the June meeting; however, she plans to attend the July meeting this week.

BOCHES – Trustee Haiar attended the June BOCHES budget hearing last week and the 2017-18 budget was approved.

SPECIAL PROGRAMS – No report.

PRINCIPALS – No report.

SUPERINTENDENT – Mark Broderson, Superintendent, informed board members

• State-wide PAWS results show CCSD#1 to be slightly above state averages in all grades and subject matters, with a slight deficit in 5th & 6th grade reading

• He received a phone call from the WY School Facilities Department last week to inform him the SFC determined that the money left in the MK8 building project, which was earmarked for the MHS parking lot, would have to be re-appropriated by the 2018 legislature. This puts the MHS parking lot project on hold for a year.

• The special education skills center has been moved from MHS to central office; Kate Meints is the special education teacher in charge

• Items requested by the Bear Lodge High School teachers have been moved to the Hulett School. This generated the question: what are the plans for the BLHS building? Superintendent Broderson and Tom Necklason said there are no plans at this time; the building won’t be completely cleared out until after school starts. Before the property can be sold, it will need to be advertised, and a public hearing will be held. The funds from this sale will belong to CCSD#1, because it was built before the SFC took over construction of Wyoming schools.

• He is pursuing a quote from PREC to determine the cost of burying the power line located over the SHS long jump area

EXECUTIVE SESSION – Motion was made by Trustee Pearson and seconded by Trustee Haiar to go into executive session at 6:38 p.m. to discuss personnel issues. Motion carried.

RECESS – Board members came out of executive session at 7:48 p.m.

REGULAR SESSION – Vice-Chairman Gill called the meeting back into regular session at 7:49 p.m.

CONSENT AGENDA – Vice-Chairman Gill asked if any board member would like any item removed from the Consent Agenda.

Trustee Rathbun asked to remove Item D.

Motion was made by Trustee Pearson and seconded by Trustee Gray to approve the remaining items (A, B, C, E, F, G, & H) on the Consent Agenda

To approve the bill listing and to issue warrants in payment thereof.

To approve the Use Agreement with Little Ones Preschool.

To approve the Dakota Bus Service Transportation Quote to bus students from Colony, WY, to Belle Fourche, SD.

ITEM REMOVED

To accept the resignation of Evelyn Hernandez, Moorcroft K8 Teacher, and to subtract the liquidated damages fee of $600 from her July, 2017, summer school payroll check as she requested. Such fee was assessed (Policy GCP) for early release from her 2017-18 school year contract.

To approve hiring Nathan Fulton as a Moorcroft K8 Teacher for the 2017-18 school year.

To approve hiring Dawson Haux as a 2017-18 substitute/activity bus driver.

To approve classified hiring for 2017-18: 1. Keona Huckins – Moorcroft K8 Part-time Title One Para, 2. Linda Vandever – Moorcroft K8 Part-time Para, 3. Jamie Timberman – Moorcroft K8 Part-time Para, 4. Sherri Moeller – Sundance Elementary full-time Special Education Para, 5. Alexandra Barrett – Sundance Secondary Special Education Para, 6. Amber Kaplan – Bear Lodge Program Special Education Para. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Trustee Haiar and seconded by Trustee Rathbun to approve 2017 summer stipends for Rebecca Maupin, Tom Maupin, and Amy Soriano. This motion excluded the stipend for Teresa Brown for grant writing. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Trustee Haiar and seconded by Trustee Pearson to approve a $4,500 extra-duty contract for Teresa Brown for grant writing support during the 2017-18 school year. Motion carried.

ELEMENTARY HANDBOOKS – As recommended by the superintendent, motion was made by Trustee Mills and seconded by Trustee Rathbun to approve the 2017-18 elementary handbook as presented. Motion carried.

SUNDANCE STATE BANK – As recommended by the superintendent, motion was made by Trustee Pearson and seconded by Trustee Mills: 1. To update the authorized signers on the Sundance State Bank insurance account by replacing Teresa A. Brown with Mark R. Broderson; 2. To approve the Resolution Authorizing 2017-18 Vehicle Leases with SSB. Motion carried.

RECOGNITION – Crook County School Board members want to recognize the following for their performance or accomplishments: Appreciation to the contractors who built the MHS retaining wall – good work! Thank you, Pam and Mark, for your hard work on the 2017-18 budget!

DISCUSSION – Trustee Pearson asked Superintendent Broderson about the status of the MHS library position. He said a hiring recommendation would be made in August – the position will be filled by a paraprofessional – not a certified librarian.

ADJOURNMENT – Motion was made by Trustee Haiar and seconded by Trustee Gray to adjourn the meeting at 7:58 p.m.