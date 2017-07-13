Crook County Rodeo Royalty Contestants 2017

Pee-Wee Princess

Jolee Jay

Jolee Jay is the daughter of Lee and Jenn Jay of Hulett. She will be in second grade this fall at Hulett School. She enjoys playing dolls, coloring, and home art projects. She loves to play T-Ball with her friends, attend basketball camp and run with her older sister.

Jolee is a member of the Crook County Horseman’s Association. She has participated in mutton busting, barrel racing, flag racing, and pole bending. Last year she won the all-around buckle for the stick horse pole bending event.

She would like to be the next Crook County Rodeo Pee-Wee Princess to be a good role model to other little girls. She would also like to spend more time with her horse, Rock, and meet new friends. Jolee is sponsored by W-Bar Feed & Ranch Supply of Hulett.

Junior Princess

Valerie Burch

Valerie Burch is the daughter of Austin & Amber Burch of Oshoto. She will be a seventh grader at Moorcroft K-8 School this fall. She enjoys riding horses, beadwork, cattle work, caring for animals, rodeo, and showing horses. She likes playing basketball, volleyball, and participating in rodeos.

Valerie is a member and treasurer of the Carlile Wranglers 4-H Club, and has been a member of the Crook County Horseman’s Association. She has fun barrel racing, pole bending, flag racing, calf riding and dummy roping. She strives to get straight ‘A’s and plans to attend college to be a veterinarian. Valerie helps her community by visiting the elderly and delivering Christmas gifts, and making signs for the Oshoto Community Building.

She would like to be the next Crook County Rodeo Junior Princess to be a good role model, be a helping hand at rodeos, ride in parades, and mostly to get others interested in the sport of rodeo. Valerie is sponsored by Burch Loomix and Open Country Outfitters of Oshoto and Trophy Ridge Outfitters of Carlile.

Elizabeth Jordan

Elizabeth Jordan is the daughter of Wayne and Nicole Jordan of Alva. She will be in fifth grade this fall at Hulett School. She enjoys drawing, coloring, writing stories, spending time with her animals and reading.

Elizabeth is a member of the Silver Spurs 4-H Club and CB Rangers. She has participated in running the barrels and poles at local rodeos, as well as goat dressing with her friend Ellie. She studies hard at school to get good grades so she can go to vet school someday.

She would like to be the next Crook County Rodeo Junior Princess to be a positive example to younger girls, show them horsemanship skills, team work, how to be respectful and be a good friend. Elizabeth is sponsored by the Hook Ranch of Alva.

Princess

Kyleah Palmer

Kyleah Palmer is the daughter of Justin and Tiffany Delfino of Moorcroft. She will be a junior this fall at Moorcroft High School. She enjoys riding, showing, and barrel racing horses. She also enjoys showing steers, goats and heifers for 4-H and FFA. Kyleah plays volleyball and basketball for her school, as well as AAU volleyball.

She is a member of 4-H, and an officer of her FFA Chapter. She participates in barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying and reining. Her scholastic ambition is to attend the University of Wyoming to study veterinary science. Kyleah helps her community by cleaning and planting flowers for the town of Moorcroft and helping ranchers at brandings.

She would like to represent Crook County as the next Rodeo Princess so she can be a great role model for our youth and keep them smiling. She wants to ensure that our Crook County traditions stay alive. Kyleah is sponsored by her parents.

Queen

Abigail Van Alystyne

Abigail Van Alstyne is the daughter of James and Catherine Van Alstyne of Moorcroft. She is a student at Front Range Community College. She enjoys snowboarding, hiking, and fishing. She also plays volleyball, soccer and basketball.

Abigail is a member of the Coonhound Club. She participates in barrel racing and team roping. She helps out at local ranch rodeos, coaches volleyball at her local high school, and volunteers during fair and other community activities.

She would like to be the next Crook County Rodeo Queen so she can represent our county’s rich ranching history in any way she can, both locally and in other states. Abigail is sponsored by her parents.