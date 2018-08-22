ATTENDING: Bob Olson, Steve Lenz, Andrea Wood, Cynthia Clonch, Kendra Meidinger

ABSENT: Joleen Hart, Rose Olson

GUESTS: Moorcroft HS students, Zannie Driskill, Crook County Attorney Joe Baron, Jim Wilkinson—Miles Media

President Andrea Wood called the meeting to order at 4:35pm.

Kendra made a motion to amend the agenda to include the Moorcroft HS students. Cynthia seconded, all in favor, motion carried. Kendra moved to accept the amended agenda, Cynthia seconded, all in favor, motion carried.

Kendra moved to approve the March meeting minutes and the April budget meeting as presented, Bob seconded, all in favor, motion carried.

Steve moved to approve the Treasurer’s Report as presented, Bob seconded, all in favor, motion carried.

The Moorcroft HS students were present to report that the school had received a grant to complete the Moorcroft segment of Wyoming TravelStorys. Several students gave testimony to the importance of the grant and their role in researching the local Moorcroft history and writing the narrative for the popular GPS tour.

Jim Wilkinson—Miles Media, was in attendance to present the WOT Official Traveler’s Journal advertising options for the 2019 publication. Discussion was held regarding distribution, number of journals requested and numerous advertising choices and details. The Board was informed a decision was needed by mid-summer to make the submission deadline.

Crook County Attorney Joe Baron was in attendance to discuss with the Board the 4% Lodging Tax Initiative proposal. Historically a 2% Lodging Tax has been collected in Crook County since 1989 and re-voted into existence by the Crook County residents every four year thereafter. Mr. Baron and the Board discussed the distribution plan for the additional 2% tax that would be collected if the initiative passes in November.

The Board agreed to work on the necessary four points to be added in legal language to either the Joint Powers Agreement or the CC Promo Board by-laws; outlined as follows that the additional 2% tax collected be:

Administered by the CC Promo Board as the joint powers entity who receives the collected tax from the Crook County Treasurer and then allocates or distributes the tax.

Wherever the tax is collected, it is reserved for that city, town or county, and it will be used only for tourism promotion as per Wyoming state laws regarding Lodging Tax. Each and every distribution request will be submitted in the form of grant applications that are reviewed and approved by the CC Promo Board. A unanimous vote by the cities, towns and county is required to make any changes to the distribution formula the Board derives for the additional 2% Lodging Tax collected.

Cynthia moved to reimburse Steve for personally paying for certified JPA mailings to the cities, towns and county, Bob seconded, all in favor, motion carried. Steve abstained from voting.

Bob moved to amend the current accounting budget from $1,200 to $1,600 per year, Cynthia seconded, all in favor, motion carried.

The Board discussed the 2018-2019 Budget Work Session, line items to be increased/decreased, and new advertising options. Cynthia moved to approve the $119,000 budget on the second reading for the upcoming year beginning on July 1, 2018 and ending on June 30, 2019, Steve seconded, all in favor, motion carried.

A public budget hearing date was set for Friday July 6, 2018 at the Best Western in Hulett at 5pm. Steve moved to approve the budget hearing date, Cynthia seconded, all in favor, motion carried. Kendra agreed to put the public hearing meeting advertisement in the Sundance Times.

The Lodging Tax renewal initiative was discussed. The Board had already taken official action at the March meeting to put a 4% Lodging Tax proposition on the November Crook County ballot. The changes that need written to the by-laws in the policies and procedures for the distribution plan were discussed to be postponed to allow time to draft the language and take action at the September meeting. Kendra moved to postpone the review and approval of changes to the by-laws until the September meeting, Cynthia seconded, all in favor, motion carried.

Social media grant recipient campaign and schedule was discussed. Cynthia moved to table the decision to the July meeting, Kendra seconded, all in favor, motion carried.

Two grants were presented by Zannie Driskill on behalf of the Devils Tower Tourism Association:

Digital Billboard in Gillette Wyoming that will advertise Devils Tower events and businesses. Discussion was held. Steve moved to approve $2,500 for a portion of the digital advertising, Cynthia seconded, all in favor, motion carried. Andrea abstained from voting.

Fourth of July Fireworks event at Devils Tower, WY. Discussion was held. Cynthia moved to approve $2,567 for a portion of the event costs, Bob seconded, all in favor, motion carried. Andrea abstained from voting.

The meeting was adjourned at 6:46pm by President Wood.

Minutes prepared this 28th day of May by Secretary______________

Steve Lenz

Minutes approved this____day of July by President_______________

Andrea Wood