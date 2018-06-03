Crook County Promotion Board – April 30

Crook County Promotion Board
Budget work session & Grants
April 30, 2018
Attending: Andrea Wood, Steve Lenz, Bob Olson, Kendra Meidinger
Absent: Joleen Hart, Rose Olson, Cynthia Clonch
WTIC Webinar ended at 4:15pm. The budget work session began and discussion was held. The work session ended at 6:30pm
The following grants were voted on;
- DTUFO Convention grant request was considered. Kendra moved to approve $1,000 for the event. Steve seconded, all in favor, motion carried.
- Hulett Visitor’s Guide grant request was considered. Steve moved to approve $500 for the guide. Kendra seconded, all in favor, motion carried.
- Vore Buffalo Jump grant request was considered. Bob moved to approve $1,200 for the request. The motion died for a lack of a second. Bob moved to approve $850 for improved signage for the Vore Buffalo Jump. Kendra seconded, all in favor, motion carried.
- Hulett Rodeo grant request was considered. Steve moved to approve $500 for the rodeo. Bob seconded, all in favor, motion carried.
The meeting was adjourned at 7:05pm.
Minutes submitted this 7th day of May by ____Steve Lenz____.
Steve Lenz, Secretary
Minutes approved this 7th day of May by _____Andrea Wood_____.
Andrea Wood, President