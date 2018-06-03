Crook County Promotion Board – April 30

Crook County Promotion Board

Budget work session & Grants

April 30, 2018

Attending: Andrea Wood, Steve Lenz, Bob Olson, Kendra Meidinger

Absent: Joleen Hart, Rose Olson, Cynthia Clonch

WTIC Webinar ended at 4:15pm. The budget work session began and discussion was held. The work session ended at 6:30pm

The following grants were voted on;

DTUFO Convention grant request was considered. Kendra moved to approve $1,000 for the event. Steve seconded, all in favor, motion carried.

Hulett Visitor’s Guide grant request was considered. Steve moved to approve $500 for the guide. Kendra seconded, all in favor, motion carried.

Vore Buffalo Jump grant request was considered. Bob moved to approve $1,200 for the request. The motion died for a lack of a second. Bob moved to approve $850 for improved signage for the Vore Buffalo Jump. Kendra seconded, all in favor, motion carried.

Hulett Rodeo grant request was considered. Steve moved to approve $500 for the rodeo. Bob seconded, all in favor, motion carried.

The meeting was adjourned at 7:05pm.

Minutes submitted this 7th day of May by ____Steve Lenz____.

Steve Lenz, Secretary

Minutes approved this 7th day of May by _____Andrea Wood_____.

Andrea Wood, President