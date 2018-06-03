Social Organizations 

Crook County Promotion Board – April 30

Posted By: stan 75 Views

Crook County Promotion Board

Budget work session & Grants

 

 

April 30, 2018

 

 

Attending: Andrea Wood, Steve Lenz, Bob Olson, Kendra Meidinger

Absent: Joleen Hart, Rose Olson, Cynthia Clonch

 

WTIC Webinar ended at 4:15pm.  The budget work session began and discussion was held.  The work session ended at 6:30pm

 

The following grants were voted on;

 

  • DTUFO Convention grant request was considered. Kendra moved to approve $1,000 for the event.  Steve seconded, all in favor, motion carried.

 

  • Hulett Visitor’s Guide grant request was considered. Steve moved to approve $500 for the guide.  Kendra seconded, all in favor, motion carried.

 

  • Vore Buffalo Jump grant request was considered. Bob moved to approve $1,200 for the request.  The motion died for a lack of a second.  Bob moved to approve $850 for improved signage for the Vore Buffalo Jump.  Kendra seconded, all in favor, motion carried.

 

  • Hulett Rodeo grant request was considered. Steve moved to approve $500 for the rodeo.  Bob seconded, all in favor, motion carried.

 

The meeting was adjourned at 7:05pm.

 

Minutes submitted this 7th day of May by ____Steve Lenz____.

Steve Lenz, Secretary

 

Minutes approved this 7th day of May by _____Andrea Wood_____.

Andrea Wood, President